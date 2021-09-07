Krushna Abhishek trolls Archana Puran Singh over her outfit, says it must be worth ‘at least 1700’. Watch

Archana Puran Singh shared yet another fun video from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. In the clip, Bharti Singh said that Krushna Abhishek was complaining about his co-stars’ paycheques.

Krushna, who was eating an orange, said, “Aaj bohot hard work kiya, entry bhi karayi, dance karke yeh sab paise lete hai (I worked very hard today, made an entry as well, these people are just earning money for dancing).” He then said that Bharti worked hard but Kiku Sharda was paid only for his moves.

“Yeh galat baat hai, ek artist itni mehnat kar raha hai, ek ne dance karke udaya. Aisa nahi chalta (This is very wrong. One artist is working so hard and the other is earning money just by dancing. This is not done),” Krushna joked. Kiku started to say something as a comeback but stopped mid-sentence and hugged him.

Krushna, who was dressed as one of Dharmendra’s characters, imitated him and said that dancing with Archana was the ‘best moment’ of his life. She played along and said that he danced to Dream Girl with her.

“Aaj toh dream girl hi lag rahi hai, aapne jo costume pehna hai (You look like a ‘dream girl’, with the outfit you are wearing). I think one of the best costumes,” Krushna told Archana, as she appeared in the frame. “Kum se kum nahi toh 1700 rupaye ki (It costs at least ₹1700),” he went on to troll her. She pretended to playfully whack him.

Also see: Kapil Sharma offers to pose shirtless for Archana Puran Singh, Bharti Singh calls her ‘chugli chachi’. Watch

Sumona Chakravarti was also seen in the video and said that it was ‘way past (her) bedtime’. “11 pm, I am in bed,” she said.

In a previous behind-the-scenes video, Kapil Sharma said that Archana only films her The Kapil Sharma Show co-stars to increase her followers on Instagram. He flexed for her and jokingly offered to pose shirtless for her to boost her follower count.