Kumar Mangalam Birla admits he was ‘scared’ to come on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati due to this reason

Indian billionaire businessman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairperson of the Aditya Birla Group, will be on hotseat during the finale week of Season 17 of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The latest season of the show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, which began in August this year, will soon come to an end. In the promos for his episode, the businessman can be seen he was ‘scared’ to come on KBC. Kumar Mangalam Birla with host Amitabh Bachchan on the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Why Kumar Mangalam Birla was scared to come on KBC

In a promo for the upcoming episode, host Amitabh can be seen welcoming Kumar to the set of KBC amidst cheers. His family can also be seen cheering for him in the audience. After they’re seated, Amitabh asks Kumar, “Itni der kaise lag gayi aapko yahan aane mai? (How come it took you so long to come here?)”

The businessman replies, “Amit ji, mai bhi kahi dino se aana chahraha tha. Lekin mujhe dar tha ki agar mein ek bhi sahi jawab nahi de paya, to Amit ji kya sochenge? (I’ve been wanting to come for a long time. But I was scared because what would you think if I can’t give a single correct answer?)” making the host chuckle.

The finale week episode with Kumar will air on December 29 at 9 PM on SET and Sony LIV.

About Kaun Banega Crorepati

Season 17 has seen a mix of celebrity and non-celebrity guests on KBC. Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar, Rishab Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Vishal Dadlani, Manoj Bajpayee, Kartik Aaryan, and Ananya Panday were a few of the celebrity guests.

The episode airing today, on December 26, will see Amitabh’s grandson Agastya Nanda, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, along with Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia, and Sriram Raghavan as contestants to promote Ikkis. The highest amount bagged so far has been ₹50,60,000 by Diljit, which includes a bonus of ₹60,000 using Super Sandook.