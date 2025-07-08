Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi promo: Smriti Irani as Tulsi welcomes fans in her signature style, says 'waqt agaya hai'

As fans are eager for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the first promo featuring actor-politician Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani was unveiled. Taking to its Instagram account, StarPlus posted a brief clip announcing where and from when the audience can watch the serial. Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi promo.

Smriti Irani back as Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

The video started with a family dining at a restaurant when the title song of the serial plays on a TV. The discussion then starts on whether Smriti Irani will return for the serial or not. As they debate her chances for returning to the serial, the video shows Smriti's Tulsi.

As she waters a tulsi plant, she smiles, looks into the camera and says, "Zaroor aaoongi, kyuki humara 25 saalon ka rishta jo hai. Waqt aagaya hai apse phir milne ka (I'll definitely come because we have a relationship of 25 years. The time has come to meet you again)." She signed off with her signature style--a smile and folded hands. In the video, Smriti wore a purple-golden saree and tied her hair into a bun.

Where and when can you watch Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

The serial will air from July 29 at 10.30 pm on Star Plus and JioHotstar. Sharing the video, the caption read, "Kya aap abhi bhi vishwaas nahi kar paa rahe? 25 saal ke baad, Tulsi Virani laut rahi hai, ek nayi kahaani ke saath (Are you even not able to believe? After 25 years, Tulsi Virani is returning with a new story)!"

"#KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi ek baar phir taayaar hai har ghar ka hissa bann ne. Kya aap bhi taiyaar ho? Dekhiye #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi, 29th July se, raat 10:30 baje, sirf StarPlus par aur kabhi bhi JioHotstar par. #TulsiIsBack #StarPlus #JioHotstar (Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is once again ready to become part of every house. Are you ready too? Watch Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi from July 29 at 10.30 pm only on Star Plus and any time on JioHotstar)."

What Smriti said about returning to serial

The hit serial, which ran from 2000 to 2008 on StarPlus and portrayed the goings-on in a business family, returns in a new avatar on the platform. As quoted by news agency PTI, Smriti said in a statement, "In contributing to this next chapter, I hope to honour the legacy of Kyunki-and help shape a future where India’s creative industries aren’t just celebrated, but truly empowered. Returning to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is not just a step back into a role, but a return to a story that redefined Indian television and reshaped my own life."

"It gave me more than commercial success—it gave me a connection with millions of homes, a place in the emotional fabric of a generation...I return not just as an actor, but as someone who believes in the power of storytelling to spark change, preserve culture, and build empathy," she added.

About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

The serial, which had a cult following with millions watching the family saga unfold on television, also featured Amar Upadhyay, Apara Mehta, and Hiten Tejwani. It was created by Ekta Kapoor. The serial, which had more than 1,800 episodes, marked 25 years on June 3.