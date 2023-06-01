Love, drama, and facetime fiascos! Bachelor's Juelia Kinney dishes on scandalous wedding with Evan Bass' brother

Love is in the air, and Mexico is the place to be as Juelia Kinney and Aaron Bass prepare to say "I do" in a sensational wedding that has Bachelor Nation buzzing. Six years after fate brought them together at Evan Bass and Carly Waddell's wedding, Juelia and Aaron are ready to create their own happily ever after in the picturesque Cancún. The Bachelor's Juelia Kinney and Aaron Bass.

With excitement bubbling over, Juelia, a memorable contestant from Bachelor season 19, couldn't contain her enthusiasm as she spilled the details on Us Weekly's "Here for the Right Reasons" podcast. Reflecting on the magical moment when she first laid eyes on Aaron, she admitted, "Tall, dark, and handsome stood there, and I'm like, 'Who are you?' He's like, 'I'm Evan's brother.' And I'm like, 'You are? I didn't even know Evan had a brother!'"

From that serendipitous encounter, a beautiful love story unfolded. Aaron, willing to go the extra mile, left Nashville behind to join Juelia and her daughter, Ireland, in San Diego. The rest, as they say, is history. Juelia recounted the whirlwind romance, sharing, "He came here, and we went to Catalina Island together, and literally the rest is history. We've been together ever since."

Their journey brought them two adorable children, including son Van, who joined their blended family with Aaron's two sons from a previous relationship. Juelia couldn't contain her joy as she gushed, "The kids love each other. It is honestly so sweet to see. They're all obsessed with Van, and Van's obsessed with them. It honestly couldn't be better."

Initially planning to wed in Santa Barbara in 2020, the couple faced the challenges of the pandemic and decided to opt for a 40-person ceremony in Cancún next month. Juelia emphasized the significance of their big day for their children, expressing, "We want it to be special for them." However, she had no desire to dive into another round of wedding planning, declaring, "I am not planning another wedding. I can't do it." Instead, they're opting for a stress-free, all-inclusive celebration.

While the wedding guest list may have some notable absences, such as Carly Waddell, who recently split from Evan, Juelia understands the constraints and wants the focus to remain on their joyous occasion. Carly, who shares children with Evan, expressed her support, stating, "I don't wanna distract from your big day. So instead, I'm going to FaceTime her the whole day [as] she's getting ready. Obviously drinking champagne."

Navigating the complexities of her relationships with both Evan and Carly, Juelia remains committed to supporting them individually. She said, "I'm still there for my friend Carly, but then also, like, Evan is gonna be my brother-in-law, and I care about him a lot. It's interesting sometimes, but I just keep it as separate as possible and support them both as best I can."

As the countdown to their dream wedding begins, Bachelor fans can't help but swoon over Juelia and Aaron's love story. With Cancún as the backdrop and their hearts overflowing with love, this wedding promises to be an unforgettable affair.