Love Island Games Season 2: Host, cast, release date, $100K cash prize and more

Love Island villa is not closing its doors anytime soon. Love Island Games Season 2 launches September 16 with a two-hour premiere, according to USA Today. The spinoff is pulling familiar faces from Love Island seasons in the US, UK, and other international runs. This time around, the Islanders are not just looking for love - they will be thrown into challenges and competing for a $100,000 cash prize. Everything you need to know about Love Island Games season 2.(Instagram/peacock)

Love Island Games Season 2 cast

Fans in the US will spot plenty of familiar faces. Returning Islanders include Andrea Carmona (USA, Season 6), Andreina Santos (USA, Season 7), Charlie Georgio (USA, Season 7), Christopher Seeley (USA, Season 7), and Isaiah Campbell (USA, Season 4). Josh Goldstein (USA, Season 3), Kay Kay Gray (USA, Season 5), and Kendall Washington (USA, Season 6) are also in the mix.

The international lineup is just as packed. Lucinda Strafford, who appeared on both Love Island UK and Love Island Australia, joins the villa. Other contestants include Garbi Denteh (Netherlands & Belgium), Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr (Malta), Solene Favreau (France), Mert Okatan (Netherlands & Belgium), and Tyrique Hyde (UK). With so many alumni converging in Fiji, viewers can expect messy dynamics, fresh rivalries, and plenty of twists.

Where and how to watch Love Island Games Season 2

As per USA Today, the entire season streams exclusively on Peacock. Subscriptions start at $7.99 a month for the premium plan, or $13.99 for premium plus. The show premieres September 16 at 9 p.m. ET with a two-hour kickoff. New episodes will then air daily at 9 p.m. ET during premiere week before moving to a Thursday-to-Tuesday release cycle.

Unlike some earlier versions, this season will not be fully pre-taped. Episodes are designed to feel closer to real-time, letting viewers engage more directly. Fans can even vote for their favorite couples through the Love Island USA app, influencing who recouples and who gets sent packing.

Hosts, narrators, and extras

Ariana Madix is back to host. The Vanderpump Rules star has led Love Island USA for two seasons and now takes on Love Island Games. Longtime narrator Iain Stirling returns with his trademark commentary, while Maura Higgins hosts Love Island Aftersun, the recap show that brings surprise guests throughout the run.

The Season 1 host, Maya Jama, will not be back this year. But with Madix leading and Stirling’s voice keeping the pace, producers are betting viewers will not miss a beat.

