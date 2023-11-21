Love Island Games winners revealed, here's which couple took home $100k

Peacock's reality show Love Island Games crowned its first-ever winners Monday night November 20. After weeks of intense battle, Justine Ndiba and Jack Fowler, 27, won the first season of the Love Island spinoff show. In addition to the winners' title, Ndiba and Fowler also took home a hefty paycheck of $100,000. Prior to the finale, two other couples- Aurelia Lamprecht, 25, & Johnny Middlebrooks, 25, and Deb Chubb, 27, & Callum Hole, 25, were up against the champion duo. Love Island Games 2023(Instagram/ Peacock)

Ndiba showcased her generosity and kind-heartedness when she chose to split the prize money with Fowler. When she was given the choice to either keep the entire amount or split it with her partner, Ndiba said, “I wouldn't have been able to get here without Jack. My family could really use this.” “I just feel like the connection I felt with Jack this time was a lot more real than the last time,” she continued, adding that Fowler “had a rough time in here.”

“I feel like we both really deserve it, so I'm going to split it,” Ndiba added. The 30-year-old then said to Fowler, “Money is not everything. Just to be here with you doing this is more than that.” The reality show, which was set in serene Fijian islands, brought together fan-favourite Love Island contestants spanning various seasons and series across the globe- USA, UK, Australia, France, Sweden and Germany.

Fowler made his Love Island debut in 2018, on the fourth season of the UK version of the show. Meanwhile, Ndiba first appeared on the US version of the show back in 2019. She was also crowned the winner of Love Island USA Season 2, in 2020. The inaugural season of the Peacock's reality dating spin-off show premiered this year on November 1. The show hosted by Maya Jama featured 26 islanders in total.