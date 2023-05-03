Maheck Chahal recalls being told ‘how will you do Naagin, you don’t know Hindi': I've been born and raised in Norway...

She recently won the Indian Telly Award for her performance in Ekta Kapoor's popular supernatural fantasy show Naagin, but Maheck Chahal was once told she may not be able to work in the show as she did not know Hindi. (Also read: Pratik Sehajpal thanks Ekta Kapoor for giving him his first TV show Naagin 6) Maheck Chahal recalls being told her Hindi is not good enough for her to feature in Naagin 6.

Maheck bagged the Fan Favourite Negative Actress award at the recently held Indian Telly Awards for Naagin 6. She spoke about working ‘really hard’ on her Hindi for the show.

Maheck told IndiaToday in an interview, “When I started Naagin 6, a lot of people said, 'tujhe toh Hindi bolne nahi aati, tu kaise karegi Naagin?' So it was like 'mil gaya jawab?' (You can't even speak Hindi, how will you work in Naagin? But the award was like the perfect answer to those people). I used to have a tutor on the sets. I really worked hard.”

Maheck also said that initially, the show's director had to explain the meaning of words from her dialogue. She added that she may have worked in Hindi films, but Naagin uses a vocabulary that is not too commonly used. "Because I have been born and raised in Norway, right? So, my Hindi has been fine because I have been working in Hindi movies. But in a show like Naagin, the vocabulary is very different. The words which are used are not normally used in web series and films. So, that was very difficult. I worked really hard."

Soon after she bagged the award last week, Maheck thanked her fans and wrote a long note on Instagram. Posing with her award, Maheckk wrote, “Thank you fans for this honor and giving this award in my hand FOR BEST ACTRESS IN A NEGATIVE ROLE, it makes me feel great on being rewarded for the hard work that one does.” She also named and thanked all her family, friends, producer Ekta and directors Ranjan Kumar and Dharmesh Shah for being part of her journey.

A screenshot of Maheck's post.

She added, "I feel overwhelmed and emotional and I am at a loss for words, this is a very special moment in my life. And most of all thank you god for always Being by my side and giving me strength to not give up and keep going.."

Maheck Chahal has been working in the TV and film industry for a long time now. Making her debut in 2002 with the Telugu film Neetho, she featured with Salman Khan in his 2008 film Wanted. She also worked with him in the movie Main Aur Mrs Khanna. She often features in special dance songs in various films, these include Chameli and Yamla Pagla Deewana.

Maheck also participated in the fifth season of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss and emerged as the first runner-up for the show on Bigg Boss 5. She also appeared on Rohit Shetty's adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 as a participant.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON