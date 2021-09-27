Arjun Bijlani denies claims of unfairly winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: ‘I did not win as the channel wanted me to win’

Arjun Bijlani brushed off allegations that the results of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 were fixed and he was declared the winner because the channel Colors preferred him. On Sunday, he beat Divyanka Tripathi to lift the trophy.

In an interview, Arjun said that the claims of him winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 by unfair means were ‘sad’ and untrue. He added that he takes such comments with a ‘pinch of salt’.

Speaking to Bollywood Life, Arjun said, “It is very sad. This show is not based on who people like or the channel prefers. It is based on who performs a stunt faster or with more finesse.” He added that while he was faster than Divyanka in completing the final stunt, there were other stunts that she finished quicker. “I was better on that day, the channel was not doing the stunt. Once people see it, they’ll know it is a tough, tough stunt, and Divyanka was caught in the net for a while. Everyone who saw the stunt knew I did it faster.”

Arjun said that fans would always want their favourite contestant to win. “I did it faster so I won. I did not win as the channel wanted me to win. It is odd to think or assume that's how all reality shows work. I take such comments with a pinch of salt,” he said, adding that he is unfazed by his detractors and chooses to focus on those ‘celebrating’ him.

In the final stunt, Arjun was competing with Divyanka and Vishal Aditya Singh. However, Vishal, who had struggled with water stunts throughout the season, aborted the final stunt midway as he was unable to swim. Arjun won Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 by finishing the stunt 20 seconds faster than Divyanka.

Post his win, Arjun shared a lengthy note on Instagram, in which he called Divyanka and Vishal winners as well. “Winning losing toh chalte rehta hai (winning and losing will go on) what really matters is the journey on the show. I think we all had a great one on #khatronkekhiladi11. In all honesty, I think @vishalsingh713 and @divyankatripathidahiya are also winners. Like I said, the journey on this show matters. They have had an equally great one,” he wrote.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, hosted by Rohit Shetty, was shot in South Africa’s Cape Town amid the Covid-19 pandemic.