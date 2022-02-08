'I am playing Indian Wonder Woman': Maheck Chahal on her role in Naagin 6

Actor Maheck Chahal has compared her role in Naagin 6 to Wonder Woman as she will 'save the world from coronavirus'. In a new interview, Maheck called her character strong, adding that 'many girls would want to be in my shoes' at the moment.

In Naagin 6, actor Tejasswi Prakash will play the titular role. The show will air on Colors from February 12 on Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm. It will also be available on Voot. After winning Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi bagged the role in the serial.

In an interview with Indian Express, Maheck spoke about her character. “Honestly, I am playing the Indian Wonder Woman. She is out there to save the world from coronavirus. It’s a very positive character and I am super excited about it. The whole story has been changed this season. And I am glad that the makers were able to create such a strong character. I have worked with Ekta earlier in Kavach and I think she saw it in me to pull this off. I had shifted to Goa post the lockdown and she called me with this show. It’s an amazing role and I am sure many girls would want to be in my shoes at the moment.”

When asked to share her take on the criticism the season is receiving for using the pandemic as a plotline, Maheck said, “I don’t think we are making a joke as it’s a very serious subject, and also an important one. I think in the next few years, we might also get to see a lot of films being made on the same subject. So many people went through their toughest time and it’s going to be relatable for them.”

On Tuesday, Maheck shared her picture on Instagram as she donned her look from the show. In the photo, she wore a blue and silver outfit and accessorised it with jewellery. Sharing the post, Maheck captioned it, "The wait is finally over….. Excited to reveal my look and my character for Naagin 6."

"Naagin’s character spoke to me so deeply and I knew then I just had to take it up. She is the protector of India, she is strong and powerful. I believe Indian women these days exude these qualities and that is why I wanted to take up a role that represents my belief in the woman of today," she added.

Also Read | Naagin 6 promo: Sarvashrestha naagin Tejasswi Prakash is here to save the world from 'mahamaari', people say 'hadd hai'

Apart from Tejasswi and Maheck, actors Urvashi Dholakia and Sudhaa Chandran are also all set to return to the fantasy fiction drama.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON