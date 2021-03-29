Manish Raisinghan: Had major plans for Holi this year, but corona played spoilsport

For actor Manish Raisinghan, Holi this year was supposed to be a big affair, considering it is his first after his marriage with actor Sangeita Chauhaan. But they had to change a lot of plans due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. The actor says he will make it up by packing the day with a lot of surprises, and virtual celebrations.

“We had major plans for Holi this year, but Corona played spoilsport. So, it is going to be different. It is going to be indoors and disconnected from the people, but connected from the hearts, and virtually,” Raisinghan tells us.

Ouch, meri shadi ho gai hai, jokes Raisinghan when reminded that it is his first as a married man.

“This year, it is very special because we have a new addition in our family. We all will try to make it as special as we can for her. Because, (in the past), we had these crazy Holi parties, but none of that sort is going to happen this time. So, we are planning to have surprises to compensate for all that for Sangeita, so that she can really celebrate the festival in style, and have a lot of fun, though it will be virtual fun with family and friends,” he reveals.

Last year, in June, Raisinghan got married to Chauhaan in a gurudwara, with only three family members in attendance. And since then, they have celebrated all the festivals while adapting to the new realities in the post-pandemic era. To them, the festivals also act as a stark reminder as to what they are missing.

“I am going to miss meeting people. The whole essence of Holi lies in celebrating together. For us, usually, the celebration begins a day prior. We don’t play with water, but colours, and then we go home, take bath, and just chill and play games all night long. I am going to miss all the revelry, but I am sure we will find a way to compensate for that,” says the 41-year-old.

Looking back at his Holi memories as a child, Raisinghan admits he was a notorious kid.

“I used to have crazy, dirty and filthy Holi as a kid, but as I grew up, Holi turned into more eco-friendly, and more human friendly, festival,” admits the actor, known for featuring in Sasuraal Simar Ka and Teen Bahuraaniyaan.

As he gets excited about the virtual celebrations, the actor has a message for everyone.

“This time, it is not only about saving water, but also saving yourself. So, I just want to urge people to not go out and contribute to the pandemic. This is the best you can do for yourself, and for people around. Agli Holi dhoom dhaam se celebrate karenge, abhi ghar pe hi enjoy karte hain,” he concludes.