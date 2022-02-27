Marathi Language Day: Bhagyashree Limaye, Siddharth Jadhav and Shalva Kinjawadekar share their vision for the matra bhasha

Pride and love for their mother tongue is evident among Marathi artistes, when we talk to them on the occasion of Marathi Language Day, celebrated today in Maharashtra and Goa. “I enjoy Marathi literature and poems. They are so inspiring,” says actor Shalva Kinjawadekar, who mentions Amche Ghar, a piece of Marathi literature, as being close to his heart.

Meanwhile, actor Bhagyashree Limaye, who is proud to act in her mother tongue, also believes that language is not a hurdle in entertainment. “We are in the times when content is the boss; even language is not a barrier,” she shares.

Happy to be a part of the current revolution in Marathi showbiz, actor Siddharth Jadhav, seen in He Tar Kahich Nay,notes, “Marathi cinema has already gone to international levels. We have had an Oscar-nominated film, Shwaas (2004). Even back in the day, Marathi films used to run for 50 weeks. Today, there are four different kinds of Marathi films in the theatres together and they are doing so well.”

Limaye agrees with Jadhav’s sentiments. “I think Marathi cinema is overpowering Hindi cinema... However, most Marathi TV shows need to catch up with the trend or they will lose the young crowd. There needs to be more relatable content, and less kitchen dramas. I say this as an individual and as a viewer,” the Boss Majhi Ladachi actor opines.

About the way forward, Kinjawadekar believes Marathi cinema’s future lies in not being mass entertainers. “I don’t see Marathi cinema in the glamour zone. It has always been unique, content-driven, with a loyal audience. I relate to authentic Marathi cinema, that’s how I envision it,” says the Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla actor.