Martin Scorsese gets emotional after receiving first acting Emmy nod, daughter Francesca shares his sweet reaction

Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese has received his first Emmy nomination for acting in the comedy series The Studio. His youngest daughter, Francesca Scorsese, shared a heartwarming moment by posting a photo of her father getting emotional about this milestone. On Tuesday, Martin Scorsese, 82, was nominated in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category for his performance in The Studio.(AP)

Martin Scorsese’s reaction to first Emmy nom

On Tuesday, Martin Scorsese, 82, was nominated in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category for his performance in the Apple TV+ comedy, The Studio. He has been nominated alongside Jon Bernthal for The Bear and four other The Studio guest stars: Bryan Cranston, Dave Franco, Ron Howard and Anthony Mackie.

Later, his youngest daughter, Francesca, 25, took to Instagram Stories to share a photo capturing his reaction to the nomination.

In one post, Francesca shared a photo of the nominees in Martin's category, putting confetti over her father's photo. "Our little actor," she wrote.

In another post, Francesca, who often posts about her father on social media often, shared a screenshot of her father getting emotional while talking to her over a FaceTime call. The photograph shows Martin holding his hands over his face sitting in what appears to be his home office. In the upper corner, his daughter could be seen smiling over her father's honour.

Martin Scorsese in The Studio

The director appeared in the first episode of The Studio. He was seen playing a wackier version of himself. The series, co-created and co-directed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, takes a satirical approach to the Hollywood studio system and features several A-list guest stars.

Martin Scorsese has been nominated for an Emmy award in the past, but never before for acting. He won his first Emmy in 2011 for directing an episode of the drama series Boardwalk Empire. In 2012, he picked up two more Emmys for directing and producing the documentary, George Harrison: Living in the Material World. The 2025 Emmy Awards will take place on September 14.