Meet Bigg Boss' highest-paid contestant who charged 2.5 crore for 3 days; it's not Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan

Bigg Boss remains one of the most loved reality shows in India. Over the years, the reality show has attracted several celebrities who left their luxurious house to get locked in the Bigg Boss house and entertain the audience. Many of these contestants were paid hefty amount for the same. The highest-paid contestant ever charged a whopping ₹2.5 crore for 3 days. Bigg Boss' highest-paid contestant charged ₹ 2.5 crore for 3 days.

Highest-paid Bigg Boss contestant ever

According to a report in Financial Express, the Canadian-American actor Pamela Anderson, best known for her performance in Baywatch, was the highest-paid contestant in the history of Bigg Boss earning ₹2.5 crore for 3 days. Pamela entered Salman Khan’s show in season 4, which was also the first season being hosted by the superstar.

The actor, however, stayed on for 3 days in the Bigg Boss house. The other contestants who participated in Bigg Boss 4 include Shweta Tripathi, who emerged as the winner, The Great Khali, Dolly Bindra and Samir Soni among others.

Who is Pamela Anderson?

Pamela Anderson rose to prominence after being selected as the February 1990 Playboy Playmate of the Month. She then received international recognition for starring as C.J. Parker on the action drama series Baywatch. Since then she has starred in several shows and films including Barb Wire, Naked Souls, The Nanny, and more.

She was last seen in the movie The Last Showgirl for which she even won a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama. She will next be seen in The Naked Gun, a reboot of the classic cop comedy The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Pamela Anderson with host Salman Khan in Bigg Boss season 4.

According to reports, some of the other contestants who charged whopping amount for participation include, The Great Khali ( ₹50 lakh per week), Karanvir Bohra ( ₹20 lakh per week), Sidharth Shukla ( ₹9 lakh per episode), Vivian Dsena ( ₹5 lakh per week), Hina Khan ( ₹2 lakh per episode).

Meanwhile, currently the contestants of Bigg Boss 18 have the audience hooked to their screens. With new fights and drama unfolding everyday, audience has already choosen their favourites. The new promo shows a big fight between Karan Veer Mehra and Rajat Dalal between the Time God task. It will be interesting to see who wins this season.