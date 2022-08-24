Meghan Markle says she was made to feel 'ambition is a terrible thing for women' while dating Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has revealed that as she began dating her now-husband, Prince Harry, she was made to feel that having an ambition was a ‘terrible’ thing. Meghan is a former actor who was given the title of Duchess of Sussex upon her joining the royal family of Britain. The couple moved to her native California after stepping down as members of the British royal family in 2020. Also read: Fans support Meghan Markle amid reports of her bullying Buckingham Palace staff: 'She is the kindest'

Meghan was last seen in the role of Rachel Zane in the long-running American legal drama, Suits. She has now opened up about having ambition during a podcast, titled, The Misconception of Ambition with Serena Williams.

According to The Guardian, Meghan said, “I don’t remember personally feeling the negative connotation behind the word ambitious until I started dating my now husband, and apparently ambition is a terrible, terrible thing. For women.” She further said, “Since I felt the negativity behind it, it’s really hard to unfeel it. I can’t unsee it either in the millions of girls and women who make themselves smaller, so much smaller on a regular basis.”

Meghan also talked about how the society treats women and men differently after they become parents. “The double standard between how men and women are treated after having kids is so, so real. I’ve felt it,” she said.

Meghan and Prince Harry had a lavish royal wedding ceremony in 2018. They welcomed son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a year later. After moving to the US in 2020, the couple welcomed daughter Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, last year.

In a 2021 interview to Oprah Winfrey, a pregnant Meghan had told the host that members of the royal family shared concerns about how dark her son Archie’s skin would be. She had also said she was thinking of suicide, while she was pregnant with him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON