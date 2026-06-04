Men's rights NGO demands action against Shilpa Shinde over false sexual harassment case against producer

“Dear @MumbaiPolice please arrest Shilpa Shinde for lodging a false sexual harassment case against her producer," the post read. The post came with a clip of Shilpa confessing that she filed a false complaint against the producer of her show.

The organisation, which advocates for men's rights and gender equality, took to X, formerly known as Twitter , to publicly call on the Mumbai Police to take action in the matter.

Following her remarks, a Delhi-based men's rights organisation NCMIndia Council for Men Affairs called on the Mumbai Police to initiate action against the actor. The group took to social media to publicly criticise Shilpa's admission and urged authorities to investigate the matter and take appropriate legal steps.

Actor Shilpa Shinde has landed in fresh controversy after admitting during a recent chat with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa that the sexual harassment complaint she filed against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli was false. The revelation has sparked widespread backlash, with a men's rights NGO now demanding the actor's arrest.

The organisation later shared another post addressed to the Mumbai Police, seeking a response from the authorities and asking them to clarify what action, if any, would be taken in the matter. It wrote: “Hey @MumbaiPolice, You did not respond. Wednesday is your weekly off or do we need to pay some fee to receive a reply from you?”

Several social media users also slammed Shilpa over her remarks, with many condemning her actions and questioning the impact of filing a false complaint. “This selfish woman destroyed a man’s life, and now she’s shedding crocodile tears. Absolutely shameless. If she isn’t arrested, it will be a huge shame on her," one comment read, with another reading, “That producer should file a defamation case against her and seek compensation.”

Shilpa Shinde’s confession In 2016, Shilpa, who became a household name with Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, exited the popular show. At the time, she accused the producers of harassment and non-payment of dues. Now, during a conversation with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa on their podcast, Shilpa admitted that her sexual harassment allegations against the show’s producer were false.

Looking back at the situation of Sanjay Kohli, the actor said, "Poor man, he ended up getting defamed because of it. Today, through this platform, I want to say that it was false. I am confessing this for the first time. After that, we reached a settlement and the payments that were due to me at the time, which we used to receive after three months, were cleared."

"I can’t explain what I was going through at that time. I fought the battle thinking, ‘To hell with all of you.’ Filing such a case after a year was very difficult for me, but I genuinely felt I had no other option. What I am saying today is a very big thing. Lying is not easy. A lie is a lie, whether it is small or big. I had told them that if life ever gave me the opportunity, I would confess that it was false,” she added.

In 2025, Shilpa returned to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!. She revealed that she came back to the show because of the writer and the bond between her and the makers have improved significantly over the years.

While the matter was eventually resolved, Shilpa's recent admission that the sexual harassment complaint was false has reignited debate surrounding the case. The revelation has drawn sharp criticism from several actors, including Pooja Bedi and Hina Khan, who have publicly condemned her for filing what she now says was a false complaint.