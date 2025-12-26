Mickey Lee dies at 35 after ‘series of cardiac arrests’, Big Brother stars pay tribute: ‘Baddie for life’

Mickey Lee died aged 35 after a “series of cardiac arrests” on Thursday evening, her family confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Friday. The Big Brother alumna's tragic death has left the reality TV industry in mourning. Her former co-stars penned emotional tributes, expressing their shock and grief. Big Brother star Mickey Lee dies at 35(CBS)

Big Brother stars pay tribute to Mickey Lee after tragic death at 35

“We are beyond saddened by the news,” Rachel Reilly wrote. “Mickey, thank you for bringing your light to the world. You will be missed.” Season 25 star Mecole Hayes commented under the statement issued by Lee's family, “Mickey this is so devastating. We are incredibly sad for this unfortunate loss. Rest peacefully, beautiful.”

Zach Cornell, who appeared alongside Lee in Season 27, commented, “Mickey, thank you for being such an incredible friend and inspiration to me both in and out of the house. I’ll keep trying to shine your light through the A, and I know you’re looking down on us right now. ATL Baddie for life.”

Also Read: Sydney Sweeney says she wants to do films that ‘save people's lives’, calls The Housemaid ‘dream project’

How did Mickey Lee die?

While an official cause of death has not been revealed, Lee had been in the ICU in a “critical but stable condition” after “suffer[ing] a series of cardiac arrests,” according to her GoFundMe fundraiser. At the time, Kori Smith, the page's organiser said the reality star's recovery would be “long and challenging” after the “sudden health crisis.”

However, on Friday, Lee's family announced her death in a heartbreaking statement on Instagram that read, “With profound sadness, the family of Mickey Lee announces her transition on Christmas in the early evening.” “She will be remembered for the joy she brought into the lives of so many and for the genuine connections she formed on and offscreen.”