Who is Ashley Hollis and how much prize money did she win? 5 things to know about the 'Big Brother 27' winner

Ashley Hollis has officially etched her name into Big Brother history. The 25-year-old lawyer emerged as the Season 27 winner, walking away with a $750,000 grand prize after an intense summer inside the iconic house. Ashley Hollis celebrates her Big Brother 27 win after securing the $750,000 prize in a dramatic finale.(@ashleyhollis_/Instagram)

Hollis clinched the title after an unpredictable 83-day battle that ended in a 6-1 jury vote. She bested finalists Vince Panaro and Morgan Pope in a dramatic three-part finale that tested endurance, memory, and strategy. Panaro took second place and $75,000; Pope was sent packing just before the final vote.

Here are five key things to know about the latest champion of the long-running CBS reality competition:

Here are 5 things to know about Ashley Hollis

Before dominating reality TV, Hollis earned her law degree from Georgetown University. Her legal training may have played a role in her calculated gameplay and ability to read the house dynamics with precision, according to Cincinnati Enquirer. Despite flying under the radar in terms of competition wins, Hollis secured her only Head of Household victory during the most crucial round, the final HOH. That win gave her the power to evict Pope and take Panaro to the final two. Hollis’s time on the show nearly ended as quickly as it began. She was nominated for eviction during the very first week due to a minor controversy dubbed “Showergate.” Hollis saved herself with a clutch veto win and wasn’t nominated again until week eight. Hollis is a close friend of Hannah Chaddha, a former contestant from Big Brother, Season 23.

Keanu Soto won America’s Favorite Houseguest, earning $50,000 with 65% of the vote. And in a twist, a masked saboteur dubbed “The Mastermind” was revealed to be a rotating trio of past houseguests: Jessie Godderz, Frankie Grande, and Eric Stein.