Big Brother season 27 finale: Date, time, where to watch, prize money and more

The much-anticipated Big Brother season 27 finale airs tonight, Sunday, September 28, bringing 83 days of house drama to a close. The two-hour finale promises an action-packed evening with the final Head of Household (HOH) competition, the season's last eviction, the jury's vote, and the reveal of the BB Mastermind. Morgan Pope, Ashley Hollis, and Vince Panaro will be fighting for the ultimate title of winner. Big Brother 27 finale: When and where to watch(X/@CBSBigBrother)

When and where to watch Big Brother 27 finale

The Big Brother season finale airs Sunday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on CBS, with streaming available on Paramount+. Ahead of the live episode, the 24/7 feeds will be turned off as houseguests prepare for the big night.

All about Big Brother 27 finale

This season's finale will crown one of the three remaining houseguests-Morgan Pope, Ashley Hollis, and Vince Panaro-as the winner of the $750,000 grand prize. The runner-up will take home $75,000, while the final jury member will influence the ultimate decision. The final HOH, Part 3, will air live tonight and will decide the Final 2. Pope and Hollis, winners of HOH Parts 1 and 2, will battle for a spot alongside Panaro. The outcome has been fiercely debated in the house, with Hollis reportedly planning to evict Pope if she wins, as per CBS.

Also read: Where are America’s Got Talent winners now? From Bianca Ryan to Richard Goodall

Adding to the excitement, one of the 17 houseguests will be named America's Favorite Player, a fan-voted accolade. But perhaps the biggest reveal of the night is the identity of the BB Mastermind, the masked figure orchestrating house chaos this season. JS Online reported that Big Brother legend Dr. Will Kirby, winner of season 2 and All-Stars season 7, could be the Mastermind, though nothing has been confirmed yet.

As live feeds went down ahead of the finale, houseguests prepared for the climactic events of the season, ensuring viewers a dramatic and unforgettable conclusion. With strategic gameplay, emotional jury decisions, and the Mastermind's identity set to be unveiled, tonight's finale is expected to be a must-watch for reality TV enthusiasts.

FAQs

Q. What time is the Big Brother finale?

Sunday, Sept. 28, 7:30-9:30 p.m. on CBS.

Q. Who is in the Final 3?

Morgan Pope, Ashley Hollis, Vince Panaro.

Q. Who is the Mastermind?

Likely Dr. Will Kirby, will reveal live tonight.