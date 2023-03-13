Molkki 2 shuts down owing to clash between channel and production? Vidhi Yadav confirms show going off air: We are disappointed (Exclusive)

In a rather shocking series of programming changes, TV show Molkki - Rishton Ki Agnipariksha - a spiritual sequel of Molkki - has been axed by the network overnight. The show, that started airing February 13, will go off air in a month. The cast and crew shot for the last episode last Sunday which will air on this weekend. We have exclusively learnt that the decision was taken due to the clash between the channel and the production house.

A source close to the network shares, “While the show has been pulled off air due to its low ratings, it’s also because of the programming changes.” Another source adds, “There were a lot of clashes between the channel and the production house. There are currently five shows on air on the channel and one more lined up. Furthermore, the production house was asking for more budget from the network. The plug was pulled off, in an overnight decision.”

When we reached out to actor Ashish Kapoor, who plays the lead in the show, despite shooting his last day, said, “I have no information about this. Please ask production.”

Actor Vidhi Yadav, who made her debut with the show, confirmed the news and added, “It was a short one but a beautiful experience. I got to learn so much from the show.” She also mentioned that the team was informed about the shutting down on Holi. “It was a sudden news. We were all shocked. We all are disappointed. Of course, I and a few others were even crying on the last date of the shoot.,” she stated.

The first edition of Molkki marked actor Amar Upadhyay’s return as a male lead on TV. The show ran for over a year with around 322 episodes. From what we have heard Durga Aur Charu will run in the time slot once the show goes off air.