Most anticipated TV shows coming in January 2025: Lockerbie, The Pitt, Severance and more

From action to supernatural, this year's slate of television series is vast enough to enjoy a little bit of everything. As we welcome 2025, here's a look at some of the most anticipated titles set to premiere in the coming weeks and months: Most awaited TV shows coming out in January 2025

Lockerbie: A Search for Truth

Lockerbie: A Search for Truth is a five-episode limited series set to air on Peacock on January 2. It is inspired by the true events of the deadly 1988 explosion of Pan Am Flight 103 that killed 270, including all 243 passengers, 16 crew members, and 11 residents of the Scottish town of Lockerbie. The lead cast includes Colin Firth, Catherine McCormack, Rosanna Adams, Jemma Carlton, Harry Redding, Sam Troughton, Mark Bonner, Ardalan Esmaili, and Selwa Jghalef.

Mayfair Witches Season 2

Alexandra Daddario returns as Rowan Mayfair in the second season of AMC's hit supernational series. Set to premiere on January 5, it also stars Jack Huston, Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa, Alyssa Jirrels, Ben Feldman, Ted Levine, and Thora Birch in the lead cast. The official logline for the show reads, “When tragedy strikes, she [Rowan] must put aside her own desires and fight to protect her family.”

The Pitt

Set to premiere on January 9 on Max, The Pitt is a 15-episode medical drama that revolves around Dr. Robby’s [Noah Wyle] 15-hour shift as the chief attendant in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital’s emergency room. It is created by R. Scott Gemmill, who is known for his works in JAG and ER. The lead cast includes: Tracey Ifeachor, Patrick Ball, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez, and Katherine LaNasa.

Severance Season 2

Severance is one of the most awaited shows of 2025. The second season of the Adam Scott-starrer is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on January 17. It will follow Scott's Mark Scout and his friends, who “learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.”

Watson (Jan 26, CBS)

Based on the character of Dr. John Watson from Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes stories, Watson takes place six months after the death of his detective partner at the hands of Moriarty. Created by Craig Sweeny, the medical drama will air on CBS on January 26. It stars Morris Chestnut, Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Ritchie Coster, Inga Schlingmann, and Rochelle Aytes in the lead cast.

Paradise

Paradise is an upcoming eight-episode drama from the creator of This is Us, Dan Fogelman. It is set to premiere on Hulu on January 28 and follows a murder investigation in a seemingly peaceful community of influential people. The lead cast includes Sterling K. Brown, James Marsden, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin, and Percy Daggs IV.