Munawar Faruqui reveals he couldn't continue studies despite being a bright student as he started working at 8 for ₹10-20 per day
Munawar Faruqui recalled being a top student who wanted to continue studying but could not go beyond Class 6 because of circumstances of life.
Comedian Munawar Faruqui, who rose to wider prominence after winning reality shows such as Lock Upp Season 1 and Bigg Boss 17, recently opened up about his humble beginnings and early struggles. The comedian recalled how he started working at the age of eight at a small shop, earning just ₹10-20 a day. He also spoke about how financial circumstances forced him to discontinue his education after Class 6, despite being a bright student.
'Started working at 8, earned ₹10-20 a day'
Munawar appeared on former tennis star Sania Mirza's podcast, Serving It Up With Sania. Recalling his first jobs, he said, “I was eight years old when I started working. I used to work at a small shop and sell different things. I would earn ₹10-20 a day. When I was 11, I started working at a gift shop, where I stayed for two to four months. But I remember my first proper job was at a utensil shop.”
'Wanted to study, but I couldn’t'
Munawar admitted that he wanted to continue his education, but the circumstances of his life did not allow him to study beyond Class 6. He recalled being among the top students in his class and said that he never felt particularly disappointed about not being able to continue his studies.
“I wanted to study, but I couldn’t. I was very good at studies. I studied till Class 6 and was among the best students in my class. I used to come first. But I never really felt disappointed about not being able to continue because, looking back, I realise how much I enjoy working. I like working so much that I can work every day. I don’t like taking holidays. I enjoy working, earning money and putting in the effort. I don’t get tired of it. People often tell me that I work very hard, but I feel everyone works as much as I do,” he said.
About Munawar Faruqui and his work
Munawar moved to Mumbai from Junagadh in Gujarat as a teenager following the death of his mother. He took up several jobs to support himself and his family before finding his footing in comedy. He gradually built a career through stand-up performances and digital content, eventually becoming a household name after participating in reality television shows.
His win on Lock Upp in 2022 brought him wider recognition, followed by his victory in Bigg Boss 17 in January 2024. He also participated in The Traitors India 2.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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