Munawar Faruqui reveals he couldn't continue studies despite being a bright student as he started working at 8 for ₹10-20 per day

Comedian Munawar Faruqui, who rose to wider prominence after winning reality shows such as Lock Upp Season 1 and Bigg Boss 17, recently opened up about his humble beginnings and early struggles. The comedian recalled how he started working at the age of eight at a small shop, earning just ₹10-20 a day. He also spoke about how financial circumstances forced him to discontinue his education after Class 6, despite being a bright student. Munawar Faruqui spoke about struggling phase of his life.

'Started working at 8, earned ₹ 10-20 a day' Munawar appeared on former tennis star Sania Mirza's podcast, Serving It Up With Sania. Recalling his first jobs, he said, “I was eight years old when I started working. I used to work at a small shop and sell different things. I would earn ₹10-20 a day. When I was 11, I started working at a gift shop, where I stayed for two to four months. But I remember my first proper job was at a utensil shop.”

'Wanted to study, but I couldn’t' Munawar admitted that he wanted to continue his education, but the circumstances of his life did not allow him to study beyond Class 6. He recalled being among the top students in his class and said that he never felt particularly disappointed about not being able to continue his studies.

“I wanted to study, but I couldn’t. I was very good at studies. I studied till Class 6 and was among the best students in my class. I used to come first. But I never really felt disappointed about not being able to continue because, looking back, I realise how much I enjoy working. I like working so much that I can work every day. I don’t like taking holidays. I enjoy working, earning money and putting in the effort. I don’t get tired of it. People often tell me that I work very hard, but I feel everyone works as much as I do,” he said.