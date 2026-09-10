Munawar Faruqui says Abhishek Malhan was scared of him in The Traitors S2, Krystle D'Souza says it was his ‘insecurity’

Munawar Faruqui was the first contestant to get eliminated from the circle of shaq in The Traitors Season 2. He had a tense eviction, where he called the rest of the contestants ‘insecure losers’. Abhishek Malhan even announced that he wanted to keep Munawar out of the game. Now, the contestants of the show gathered for a reunion episode which released on Amazon Prime Video. Abhishek Malhan and Munawar Faruqui did not bond well in The Traitors 2.

Host Karan Johar asked Munawar about his reaction to his eviction. When he asked the comedian who are the insecure losers on the show, Munawar named Rida, Prish, Harman, Abhishek and Ansh. Munawar said that Rida, Prish and Ansh played a rather dumb game as innocents. Munawar said he was genuinely hurt with Rida and Harman taking him out, and pointed out Rida and said that he does not want her in his life.

What Abhishek told Munawar Speaking to Abhishek, Munawar said, “He played this game on the front foot, and was loud about it, but he was scared of me, which I liked!” Abhishek said if he was scared then he would not have taken him out in tears. “I am not scared of you. You continue crying even now... Now stop all this! It is a game and nothing personal. He became personal! He put hate stories against me.”

Krystle sides with Munawar Munawar said he did not cry because of him but for Rida and Harman's betrayal. Krystle said that she is a loyal friend of Munawar and she will continue to defend him as she slammed Abhishek. She added, “I would not have saved you at the tower, or at the circle of shaq. You learn some loyalty. Why are you saying you made him cry? What is this? What is this language? It is your insecurity speaking. I took my revenge by murdering you.”

Munawar and Abhishek later hugged each other on the show and ended their feud. Karan also joined them in the hug.