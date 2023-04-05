Must needed FBI: Most Wanted recap for Season 4 Episode 16

FBI Season 4 Episode 16, “Imminent Threat-Past Three” went live tonight and now Hindustan Times is set to give you the FBI: Most Wanted recap and all you need to know about the episode 16.

Image Credit: CBS

“Clock ticks as the FBI and FBI: Most Wanted teams join forces to hunt down the fugitive terrorists.” , CBS synopsis where in the third and final hour the agents are ready to deny the plot to destroy a major New York City landmark and cause massive civilian casualties.

In tonight’s FBI episode Remy and his associates thought it may be an attempt to assassinate their president but the President of the United States was out of danger, even though he was nowhere near New York. He was on his flight to London. His secret service made sure that everyone believes he was in New York but when he actually was in London. The Vice President was also safe. She was off to South America.

It was confusing for Remy because the handbook they recovered from the terrorist den stated that a President was the target. So naturally they assumed it was the President of the United States. So now there’s hundreds of possible targets in the U.N. The internet savvy girl, Hanna, apparently found out that a terrorist named Lenkov was texting with someone about an impending terrorist attack that will make 9/11 look like duck soup. Lenkov even stated that they would make sure that New York never recovered from this disaster. Though he didn’t reveal any name or location. So the team is still in the dark. Scola, who was supposed to assist them, was busy to find the boy of the man they captured earlier in a raid. His motive was to use the boy to crack the man. But Scola already crossed the line when he tortured Viktor to get any tips, so Remy denied the idea of using a child. The boy was only 14 years old and was in school. He had no idea that his dad was a terrorist. But it was not enough to bother Scola, he was now driven by revenge and stopped focusing on the case.

Remy’s team was looking for the terrorist and a woman named Allison Green, an American Executive who got kidnapped but the reason was not clear to the FBI. They somehow found Green but even she was not sure about the kidnap. She claimed that her captors took a photo of her all tied up and that’s it. They were using foreign language and she had no idea what they were talking about.

Eventually Scola got a tip on the last location of the Belarusians. He and Remy’s team raided the place but it had been rigged to blow. They manage to get out before time. But overwhelmed with anger Scola ran into the burning building looking for any evidence and Remy had to literally drag him out. Remy warned that he would not allow Scola to risk his life or any of their life because of his mere revenge.

Apparently the answer was Allison. Remy’s people peeped into her personal information. It appeared that she has a loved one who runs TSA’s security at JFK airport. It turns out the terrorists were not looking for a president, they were after an airport named after a president. They used Allison to get access into the airport. The FBI discovered that they are after the jet fuels line.

It was a matter of time, if the terrorist reached the fuel line, a small spark could create a massive explosion from there. The FBI rushed to JFK, tried to alert the airport personnel. Airport security wanted to clear the airport and divert planes. But Remy protested that it may alert the terrorists.

The FBI caught the trigger man just before he was pulling the trigger. They also jacked the man who was busy opening the fuel line. This was the same man that shot Nina (Scola’s Girlfriend), and Scola was inclined to encounter that man outright. Remy somehow brings him back to sanity.

Ending Explained

Rest of Remy's team took Lenkov in their custody. Lenkov had already placed an automated trigger jacked with a timer. Scola and Remy stayed behind to find that device, and then they ran into a security guard who denied letting them in, as he heard that terrorists were posing as the police officer. Remy had to shoot him as they were running out of time and luckily defused the bomb by pulling a random wire.

Now Scola is free to visit Nina in Rome. He could tell by the tone of the Forrester’s voice that he was lying. He will not sit quietly until he sees Nina for himself. Nina and Scola love each other and now they might get back together.