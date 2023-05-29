Nakuul Mehta and Jainil Mehta dance to Rockstar song in skirts, internet calls them 'unafraid of their masculinity'

Actor Nakuul Mehta created a special Instagram Reel on Monday. He roped in US dancer and choreographer Jainil Mehta for a dance video in which the two men danced in long colourful skirts to the Rockstar song Hawaa Hawaa. Colleagues and fans hailed the duo for their exuberant dance and for being ''unafraid of their masculinity'. (Also read: Exclusive: Nakuul Mehta reveals decision to do Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 was impulsive, says ‘It didn’t take me a second’) Nakuul Mehta and Jainil Mehta danced in skirts to the song Hawaa Hawaa from Rockstar.

Nakuul and Jainil dance in skirts

Taking to Instagram, Nakuul wrote, "I found @jainil_dreamtodance on a BRUT video sashaying gloriously to Dholi Taro on the streets of New York a few months ago and was instantly drawn to his spirit and art. He apparently on the other side of the 7 seas would end his days with his daily dose of his favourite show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain (red heart emoji). That called for a celebration to one of our favourite songs (champagne bottle emoji) #MenInSkirts." He also added a video in which he and Jainil match steps to Hawaa Hawaa in long pink and orange skirts on a television set. The two men are wearing coordinated outfits of a white shirt, with a red scarf tied on top, and a flowing skirt. The Rockstar song is composed by AR Rahman and sung by Mohit Chauhan. It was picturised on Nargis Fakri in the Imtiaz Ali film.

Jainil replied to Nakuul's post and said, "There was no way we could not have met & danced together!" Comedian Aditi Mittal commented, "Nakkul Mehta is the hottest man to have ever been on a TV show this is science." One fan shared, "Two men unafraid of their masculinity." Another fan added, "Breaking stereotypes in style and with panache. I am so so so proud of you, Nakuul. You give me joy everyday with the choices that you make. The respect that you have for the ‘art’ of all forms, shapes and kinds. Dil le lo sir (Take my heart)!"

Nakuul returns with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3

Last week, Nakuul returned with Disha Parmar for the series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. It airs every week night at 8 pm on Sony TV. The series also stars Srishti Jain, Akshit Sukhija and Supriya Shukla. Nakuul and Disha had played the same characters in the second installment of the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain series. Recently, Disha announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband, singer Rahul Vaidya.

