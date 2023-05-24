Nakuul Mehta pens touching letter for late co-star Nitesh Pandey, calls him ‘amongst the best we have ever had’

On Wednesday, actor Nakuul Mehta took to Instagram to pay tribute to late actor Nitesh Pandey who died on May 23. They worked together from 2012 to 2014 on the TV show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. Nitesh played Nakuul's father on the show. Naakul wrote a letter and shared how Nitesh took him under his wing for his first TV project. He recalled how he was always there to spend time and help him out with anything while they were shooting the show. (Also read: Om Shanti Om actor Nitesh Pandey dies of suspected heart attack in a hotel) Nitesh Pandey and Naakul Mehta played father and son respectively on the TV show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

Nakuul writes a letter to Nitesh

Sharing a photograph of the two of them from the show, Nakuul penned a letter to 'Nits' on Instagram. He wrote, "Dear Nits, You took me under your wings from the get go! Spring of 2012 in Manali was spent shooting Pyar Ka Dard Hai, my first on Television, you made sure I accompanied you to dinner every night and insisted I drank some Old Monk to keep me warm and jolly! The next three years of being on a set with you laid the foundation of everything I learnt and built on.. To watch you act as effortlessly as you did, enjoy food and a good drink, ferociously nurture stray dogs, sh*t on modern medicine, always ready with a homeopathy pill for my incessant sore throats and sniffles, your mad sense of humour, your never ending encouragement, your pride in your craft, your vision for sustainable living, your retro Honda CRV, your giving nonchalant close ups in a suit jacket and shorts under the lightman’s thermocol, your joi de vivre, your Naks.. let’s get a drink man.. seems so palpable and recent…"

He went on to say, "You my friend were a vibe, an energy and a talent which is amongst the best we have ever had in the business! Knowing you, I know you would insist that we celebrate you! I still remember you guffawing at the 2012 ‘me’ doing push-ups and running myself crazy before an emotional scene to get my blood pumping and emotion ready for a scene. I wish I did tell you that I secretly stole so much from you. So much of me on screen is just wanting to achieve the joy & melancholy you played with such lightness of being. Thank you, Nits (red heart emoji).You will be loved and missed but I assure you that a large part of the beautiful you, I will continue to steal and bring to my performances." The actor signed the letter with his character name 'Adi' and his name Nakuul. Several other celebrities from Manoj Bajapayee to Rupali Ganguly have also reacted to the actor's sudden death.

Fans react to Nakuul's post

Fans were touched by his tribute and left red heart emojis and condolences in the comments section. One fan shared, "Beautifully written tribute (red heart emoji)! May his soul rest in peace." Another added, "What a beautifully written tribute. Really sorry for your loss Nakul." Yet another said, "He was a delight to watch. Rest in Peace (white flower emoji)."

The 50-year-old was found dead in a hotel in Igatpuri, Maharashtra. According to several reports, he died of a heart attack.

