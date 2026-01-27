Nakuul Mehta says director of big Hindi film rejected him for being ‘too good looking’
Actor Nakuul Mehta recalled facing a bizarre rejection from a popular director-producer of a big Hindi film.
Television actor Nakuul Mehta became a household name with hit shows such as Ishqbaaaz and Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. He has also been a part of several films, including Haal-e-Dil, Abhimaani and others. In a recent interview with News18, the actor recalled a “weird rejection” when a director turned him down for being “too good-looking”.
Nakuul Mehta recalls being rejected for his good looks
Nakuul revealed that he was supposed to be part of another big Hindi film, but things did not materialise. Explaining the reason, he said, “The weirdest thing had happened. There was this once very popular producer and director. I was slated to do a sequel to a really beautiful film with him. Everything was done. We shot pictures and got the dates. I was at an acting workshop when he called and told me, ‘I was thinking about it. I think you’re too good-looking for the part, ya.’”
He added, “I said okay. It was the role of a rajkumar from Rajasthan that I was supposed to play. But I kept thinking, what does my look have to do with the character I was supposed to play? Then I realised that he didn’t have a better excuse to give. I didn’t know what to make of that. I was like, what’s he saying?” Nakuul revealed that the film was never made and that the director recently went to jail.
Nakuul Mehta’s recent work
The actor was most recently seen in the show Space Gen – Chandrayaan. Created by Arunabh Kumar and produced by Premsheela Kumar and N. Kumar under the banner of The Viral Fever, the show also stars Shriya Saran in the lead role, along with Prakash Belawadi, Amruta Khanvilkar, Gopal Dutt and Meiyang Chang in key roles. Based on India’s Chandrayaan lunar exploration programme, the series dramatises the period between the failure of the Chandrayaan-2 mission in 2019 and the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 near the Moon’s south pole. The show received mixed reviews from critics and is available to stream on JioHotstar.
