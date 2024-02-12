Nakuul Mehta shares a glimpse of Kashmira Irani, Akshat Saxena’s wedding festivities. See pics

TV actor Kashmira Irani, known for her role in Amber Dhara, is now married. She tied the knot with her boyfriend Akshat Saxena, a pilot, in a traditional ceremony in Ranthambore, Rajasthan. The destination wedding on February 10 was an intimate affair, with close friends and family in attendance. One of those happened to be actor Nakuul Mehta, who shared a sneak peek of the festivities on his Instagram Stories. (Also Read: Nakuul Mehta: I never tell my son ‘don’t cry like a girl’) TV star Nakuul Mehta shared pictures from Kashmira Irani and Akshat Saxena's wedding in Ranthambore

Kashmira looked radiant in yellow at the pre-wedding festivities(Instagram)

Inside Kashmira’s wedding

TV star Nakuul shared some beautiful snapshots from his friend Kashmira’s Rajasthani wedding. Some of the pictures he shared were candids while some were from photoshoots that saw the bride and groom posing with the actor. “The weekend was spent celebrating the union of two of the most joyous, drunk in love and the warmest people we may know off,” he wrote in one of his posts.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Nakuul looked happy to be at his friend's wedding(Instagram)

“There are great days, there are beautiful ones and then there are days which promise to stay with you for a very long time. Watching the both of celebrate each other and revel in the company of your closest will remain one of the happiest memories,” Nakuul added in another one. In one of the pictures he shared, he’s seen showing off a mehendi design and in another, the bride squad is seen posing together at the haldi ceremony.

A sweet moment from Kashmira's wedding festivities(Instagram)

Kashmira and Akshat

Kashmira and Akshat were in a long-term relationship, with the former staying in Mumbai and the latter in Delhi. She told Times of India ahead of her wedding, “My work will keep me stationed in Mumbai, so we are still figuring things out. My sister played cupid, Akshat is a friend one of my sister’s friend. He has introduced me to a lot of adventurous sports. I am in love with his integrity and never-give-up attitude. I am glad we are imbibing each other’s interests and hobbies.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place