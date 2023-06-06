Nakuul Mehta humbly responds to criticism on Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3, fans react

Actor Nakuul Mehta is winning hearts on the internet for his humble reply to a user on Instagram who recently criticised his show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3. He recently began working on Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3 and dropped a photo with co-star Disha Parmar on the photo-sharing app. While many praised the on-screen couple, one of them has something else to say. Also read: Nakuul Mehta and Jainil Mehta dance to Rockstar song in skirts Nakuul Mehta returned as Ram Kapoor in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3.

Nakuul shares pic with Disha Parmar

Nakuul Mehta reprised his role as Ram Kapoor for Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3. Disha will be seen as Priya Sood. Sharing their photo, Nakuul wrote, "A week & a half into the new season of your favourite Rajma Chawal. How are we doing fellas? Love/Extra Love/Critique?".

While many fans sent praised their chemistry, one user commented, “Itna mazza nahi aa raha (It isn't fun). First one was much better. Priya is looking tired. Ram is looking dull. Other actors are just to fill with no emotional connect.” Replying to the criticism, Nakuul promised to come back stronger. He said, "Thodi mehnat aur karenge (We will work even more hard)".

Meanwhile, a fan wrote to the actor, “The chemistry is as usual on the peak. Absolutely loved it." “Loving this season! The story, the vibe, the depth, waiting for RamPriya to start their journey soon,” read an excerpt from another fan's comment.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3

Nakuul Mehta and Disha's Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3 also stars Srishti Jain, Akshit Sukhija and Supriya Shukla. It airs every week night at 8 pm on Sony TV. Talking about working on the third installment of the show after quitting the second season, the actor had told Hindustan Times, “When I got the call, I was not shocked because I saw how people had reacted to us moving on and like on an impulse, I felt it was the right thing to do.”

"It didn’t take me a second to question what I thought was a great opportunity. It’s a show I take great pride in. I have complete ownership of it and the show has been such a beautiful ride for me personally, that I felt it would be a fitting tribute to give to our audiences - to come together and do this one more time. It came from a great place where I felt & the channel too wanted to give a homage to the show we had done and the love we had received for the characters we played,” he added.

