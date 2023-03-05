Neeharika Roy: Why not bring up content that can bring a change in the society

Actor Neeharika Roy believes that content on various entertainment platforms should be a mirror to the reality happening around.

“None can deny that people consume too much of content from various entrainment mediums. Be it TV, films or web space, all is being watched. So why not bring up content that can help us to bring a change in the society. If not a big but at least a small bit can turn things around,” says Roy on her Lucknow visit.

Talking about working on real and relatable content, she adds, “I am happy to be part of some real and thoughtful content. Just recently, I wrapped a sequence where the female protagonist face abuse during a festive revelry at the hands of a relative. This so common in our society but at times it goes unnoticed and unvoiced. That hurts me as a youngster that why many women out there just ignore any abuse that comes their way. Burying one’s head in the sand is no solution to such issues prevailing in our society. There are a few who voice misconducts at the hands of relatives but still a large number, silently accept it under pressure.”

Currently busy with her daily soap, Roy says due to her show commitment exploring other mediums and projects will take time.

“For now, I am super busy with my show Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan and I value my commitment towards the character I am playing. But in some time maybe I’ll think over trying some projects that are on short format,” concludes Roy.