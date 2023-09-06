Netflix from September 4th to 10th, 2023: Release dates of new shows and seasons
Here is a list of new shows and seasons of TV series, movies etc. that you can watch on Netflix, this week(September 4th to 10th, 2023)
Netflix is one of the most watched entertainment platforms in the world. And fans of the streaming service eagerly wait for the release of new shows and unveiling of new seasons of hit serials.
This ongoing week(September 4th to 10th, 2023), Netflix has launched some new shows and released new seasons of popular ones. Here is a list of such TV series, movies etc. that you can watch on Netflix, this week.
September 4:
Call the Midwife (Season 12)
September 5:
Anchorman Movie Collection
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013)
Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs (2023) - Netflix Original
September 6:
Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America (2023) - Netflix Original
Tahir’s House (Season 1) - Netflix Original
6ixtynin9 The Series (Season 1) - Netflix Original
Infamy (Season 1) - Netflix Original
Predators (Limited Series) - Netflix Original
Reporting for Duty (Season 1) - Netflix Original
September 7:
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 3) - Netflix Original
The Swan Princess: A Fairytale Is Born (2023)
Top Boy (Season 3 / Season 5) - Netflix Original
Virgin River (Season 5 – Part 1) - Netflix Original
What If (2023) - Netflix Original
Dear Child (Limited Series) - Netflix Original
GAMERA -Rebirth- (Season 1) - Netflix Original
September 8:
Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Part 1) - Netflix Original
Rosa Peral’s Tapes (2023) - Netflix Original
Selling the OC (Season 2) - Netflix Original (Reality property series)
Spy Ops (Season 1) - Netflix Original
A Time Called You (Season 1) - Netflix Original
Burning Body (Season 1) - Netflix Original
Hello Ghost (2023)
September 10:
A Nation of Kimchi (Season 1 – New Episodes)
