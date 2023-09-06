Netflix from September 4th to 10th, 2023: Release dates of new shows and seasons

Netflix is one of the most watched entertainment platforms in the world. And fans of the streaming service eagerly wait for the release of new shows and unveiling of new seasons of hit serials. Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 3) will stream on Netflix on September 7, 2023.(X(formerly Twitter)/ @Dreamworks)

This ongoing week(September 4th to 10th, 2023), Netflix has launched some new shows and released new seasons of popular ones. Here is a list of such TV series, movies etc. that you can watch on Netflix, this week.

ALSO READ| ‘The Crown’: Netflix teases final season will depict a Royal Wedding from 2005

September 4:

Call the Midwife (Season 12)

September 5:

Anchorman Movie Collection

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013)

Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs (2023) - Netflix Original

September 6:

Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America (2023) - Netflix Original

Tahir’s House (Season 1) - Netflix Original

6ixtynin9 The Series (Season 1) - Netflix Original

Infamy (Season 1) - Netflix Original

Predators (Limited Series) - Netflix Original

Reporting for Duty (Season 1) - Netflix Original

September 7:

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 3) - Netflix Original

The Swan Princess: A Fairytale Is Born (2023)

Top Boy (Season 3 / Season 5) - Netflix Original

Virgin River (Season 5 – Part 1) - Netflix Original

What If (2023) - Netflix Original

Dear Child (Limited Series) - Netflix Original

GAMERA -Rebirth- (Season 1) - Netflix Original

September 8:

Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Part 1) - Netflix Original

Rosa Peral’s Tapes (2023) - Netflix Original

Selling the OC (Season 2) - Netflix Original (Reality property series)

Spy Ops (Season 1) - Netflix Original

A Time Called You (Season 1) - Netflix Original

Burning Body (Season 1) - Netflix Original

Hello Ghost (2023)

September 10:

A Nation of Kimchi (Season 1 – New Episodes)