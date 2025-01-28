Menu Explore
Nineties boy band Boyzone get candid in 'atypical' documentary

Reuters |
Jan 28, 2025 05:16 AM IST

By Hanna Rantala

LONDON, - Thirty years on from its creation, members of the Irish boy band Boyzone reunite to recount their journey to fame in a new documentary series.

The three-part "Boyzone: No Matter What" tracks the group's beginnings from open auditions in Dublin in 1993 to the extreme highs and lows over the next three decades.

"We didn't have social media in the '90s. This is our way of showing people what our life was like behind the scenes," said lead singer Ronan Keating, as he attended the documentary's premiere in London alongside members Keith Duffy and Shane Lynch.

"With any story you need a start, a middle and an end. After 30 years, we have that now. That's why this was the time for us to tell this story. It's not an easy watch. It's harrowing, it's difficult, it's upsetting. There are times when it's fun and there's laughter. It's not a typical boy band watch," Keating said.

The five-member group was put together by pop impresario Louis Walsh, who took out newspaper adverts to find Ireland's first boy band.

Boyzone went on to enjoy worldwide success, selling more than 25 million records globally, with hit songs such as "Love Me for a Reason", "Words" and "Picture of You". The group split up in 2000 when Keating set off on a solo career, but later reunited.

Band member Stephen Gately, who caused a sensation in the pop world in 1999 when he announced he was gay, died while on holiday in Spain in 2009, aged 33.

The documentary combines archive material and fresh footage with candid interviews with the band members, Gately's sister, Walsh and journalists, revealing strained relationships and resentment, as well as the toll of Gately's passing. Member Michael Graham, who did not attend Monday's premiere, also shares his experience.

"It was like therapy," said Keating. "I think we did 12 hours each in front of the camera. It took two years. We went through a lot of old footage. It was pretty magical at times, to see all that old footage but at times it was heartbreaking."

"It was like a counselling session," added Duffy. "I felt like it was a weight off my shoulders to be able to talk about it."

"Boyzone: No Matter What" is out on Sky Documentaries and NOW on Feb. 2.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Follow Us On