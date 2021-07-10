Pandya Store actor Simran Bhadrup: 'Wouldn't mind paying bills for my husband if he is out of work for sometime'

Actor Simran Bhadrup has said that she does not mind footing the bills for her husband if he is not working. Simran, currently seen on Pandya Store, nearly broke up with her current boyfriend Aashutosh Semwal before they mended their bond and got back together.

Having started her journey in showbiz in 2015, Simran Bhadrup quit her studies to join the profession. She was also a dance teacher at the time.

Talking about her boyfriend, Simran told a leading daily, "I don’t mind my partner being an actor even though acting is not an industry with a stable career. I want to be independent to take care of my expenses. When he is not working of course I can take care of him and vice versa. I wouldn't mind paying bills for my husband if he is out of work for sometime." Asked about marriage, she added that her family knows about him and they plan to marry in a few years."

Simran Bhadrup also revealed that it was their love for animals that helped them brave the rough phase in their relationship. They have been dating for three years. "We went through a very difficult phase during the past two months, where we had stopped talking to each other. I don’t know woh breakup tha ki kya tha. We had adopted a dog together. So when we were not talking, his friend used to bring him near my building and I used to spend time with the pet. We both were co-parenting the pet. And during this co-parenting thing, we both came together again and now all our misunderstandings are sorted and we are going strong," she said.

Apart from Pandya Store, Simran has also worked in shows such as Nazar and Durga Mata Ki Chhaya.

