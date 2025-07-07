Parag Tyagi dismisses rumours of pet Simba's ill health following Shefali Jariwala's death: ‘Doing rituals for his mom’

Days after Shefali Jariwala's death, her husband-actor Parag Tyagi has dismissed rumours that their pet dog Simba is unwell. Taking to Instagram, Parag posted a video in which he was seen distributing food to the underprivileged in Mumbai along with Simba. Shefali Jariwala's husband, Parag Tyagi shared a video with their pet dog Simba.

Parag Tyagi shares video as he and Simba distribute food after Shefali's death

In the video, Parag Tyagi gave food packets to elderly women who blessed him and Simba. Sharing the video, Parag clarified that Simba is well and doing rituals for Shefali, who died last month. He added that "some heartless people" were spreading false news about Simba’s health.

Parag refutes rumours of Simba's ill health

Parag wrote, "Simba is Hail & Hearty and doing all the rituals to be done by a son for his mom. This video is for all those wonderful people who were really concerned about our baby Simba because of some heartless people spreading false news about our baby Simba’s health just to garner few likes and views."

Fans react to Parag's post

"I would like to thank everyone who are really concerned about Simba. God bless you all (red heart and hug face emojis). #shefalijariwala." He also added the song Tu Hi Yaar Mera as the background music. Reacting to the video, a person wrote, "I literally cried watching this video.. power and light to both of you … may God bless you both.. the entire nation is with you."

A comment read, "We can understand your pain as a family. Stay strong, Parag sir. Your part is watching you both from heaven." A fan said, "You’re keeping Shefali’s beautiful soul alive by helping others. She’s watching over you and Simba.” An Instagram user commented, "We are proud of the way you are handling things. Shefali must be at peace seeing how much her ppl love her."

A day after Shefali's death, Parag was seen taking Simba for a walk. A section of the people on the internet had criticised him.

About Shefali

Shefali, who shot to fame with her appearance in the remix track Kaanta Laga, died on June 27 at the age of 42. She was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by Parag. However, she was declared dead on arrival. The Mumbai Police sent her body for a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. After the autopsy, police officials revealed that the cause of death had been 'reserved'.

More about Shefali and Parag

Shefali and Parag met in 2010 and dated for four years before tying the knot in 2014. They had appeared together on the popular reality show Nach Baliye.