Parag Tyagi gets Shefali Jariwala’s face tattooed on his chest: ‘She is in each and every cell of my body’

Actor Parag Tyagi continues to cherish the memory of his late wife, actor Shefali Jariwala, who died on June 27 this year. He recently found a more personal way to keep her close by getting her face tattooed on his chest on their anniversary. Parag Tyagi posted a video of the Shefali Jariwala tattoo he got on his chest.

Parag gets Shefali’s face inked on his chest

On Sunday, Parag shared a reel on Instagram that captured the emotional moment of him getting Shefali’s face tattooed. The video showed him quietly standing through the inking process, and by the end, the tribute was revealed – a detailed tattoo of Shefali’s face etched on his chest.

In the caption, he wrote, “Doston wait is finally over. Here is my gift to pari on our 15th anniversary. She is always in my heart, in each and every cell of my body. Now everyone can see it."

The post also came with a thank you note, with Parag sharing, “I want to thank Mandeep paji @addictionink47 For making it possible and doing such a wonderful job.”

Social media users were touched by the gesture and took to the comment section to express their emotions. One wrote, “men like him are rare”, with another sharing, “How sweet this unconditional love.” “Forever and beyond,” one mentioned.

Earlier this month, Parag took to Instagram to share a video and post a note about Shefali on their 11th wedding anniversary. The couple first met on August 12, 2010, and tied the knot exactly three years later, on the same date in 2014. He posted a compilation video of special moments spent with Shefali, from their old pictures to small clips. In one picture, Parag and Shefali were seen flaunting their wedding rings.

“My love, My jaan, My Pari When I saw you for the first time 15 years back, I knew you r the only one & 11 years back you chose to marry me on the same date we met & can’t thank u enough for coming in my life and gave me immense love unconditionally which I may not have deserved,” Parag wrote along with the video.

He added, “You made my life so beautiful and colourful, u taught me how to live life in masti & Now Living & cherishing all our masti wali (fun-filled) wonderful memories. Love you till my last breath Pari & even after that. From 12th Aug 2010 till eternity. Forever Together.”

About Shefali Jariwala’s death

Shefali, who shot to fame with her appearance in the remix track Kaanta Laga, died on June 27 at the age of 42. She was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by Parag. However, she was declared dead on arrival. It is believed that she died following cardiac arrest; however, the cause of death has not been officially revealed. The Mumbai Police sent her body for a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. After the autopsy, police officials revealed that the cause of death had been 'reserved'. During her career, she featured in television reality shows, including Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss 13.