Paul Avery: All My Children star's family, net worth in focus after actor and wife Sheila die in New Jersey house fire

Actor Paul Avery, best known for his role on the long-running soap opera All My Children, and his wife Sheila Avery have died following a house fire at their New Jersey home. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the blaze, while tributes continue to pour in for the veteran performer whose career spanned television, theater and film. After Sheila had the stroke in 2018, he resigned from his numerous civic responsibilities to take full-time care of her. His children are daughters Parker and Kyle, and son Paul. (X/ @Chartsoriginals)

The fire broke out at the couple's residence in Blairstown, New Jersey, in the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 16, according to WFMZ. Emergency crews responded to the scene, but both Paul and Sheila Avery were pronounced dead after being treated with CPR.

Kyle Avery, the couple's daughter, confirmed their passing in a Facebook post on Tuesday, June 16.

She wrote, “I’m devastated to share that our parents, Paul and Sheila Garry Avery, passed away early this morning. We loved them so much, and they loved us so much, and nobody ever had to wonder if that was so. We’re grateful to the Blairstown Fire Department for their efforts. Service plans to follow.”

Read more: What happened to Paul Avery? ‘All My Children’ star and wife killed in devastating house fire

Paul Avery's family and acting career Paul Avery earned recognition among daytime television viewers through his appearances on All My Children, one of the most influential soap operas in American television history. The series aired on ABC for more than four decades.

Before playing Hughie, the bartender at Foxy's, he made an appearance as a TV cameraman in the 1978 film Superman.

Avery built a varied acting resume that included work in indie films, theater performances, and television guest appearances in addition to soap operas.

According to his obituary, he also acted in more than 300 advertisements throughout the course of his 20-year career. “Commercials were lots of fun, always something new and different,” he had written in one of his articles.

Avery was very active in the community and in journalism outside of performing. According to WFMZ, he was a pilot and a veteran of the US military in addition to being the executive editor of the Ridge View Echo.

Friends and family members remembered the couple as active members of their local community. Sheila Avery largely stayed out of the public spotlight after her stroke, per E! News.

After Sheila had the stroke in 2018, he resigned from his numerous civic responsibilities to take full-time care of her.

His children are daughters Parker and Kyle, and son Paul.

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What was Paul Avery's net worth? Avery's primary earnings likely came from his decades in entertainment, including television acting, stage performances and other creative projects.

However, without estate disclosures or family confirmation, any estimate remains unverified.

Public interest has also turned to Paul Avery's net worth following reports of his death. However, no verified financial records or estate documents have been released. As a result, there is currently no confirmed figure for Avery's net worth.