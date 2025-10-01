Pavitra Rishta actor Priya Marathe's husband Shantanu pens emotional note a month after her death: 'Till we meet again'

Marathi actor Priya Marathe, best known for her role in Pavitra Rishta, died at the age of 38 due to cancer on 31 August. While her friends from the industry mourned her demise, her husband, Shantanu Moghe did not share any statement for a long time. Now, a month after her passing, Shantanu has penned an emotional note remembering his wife, along with some of her goofy pictures. Priya Marathe's husband Shantanu Moghe remembers late wife in emotional post.

Shantanu Moghe pens emotional farewell to Priya Marathe

On Wednesday, Shantanu took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures with Priya. Both were seen sitting on a plane, making funny faces as they posed for selfies. Alongside the pictures, Shantanu wrote a gratitude note which read: “This is a very special Gratitude post for all those who chose different communication platforms like calls, e-mails, WhatsApp, X, Instagram, Facebook and the like, to express their love and blessings towards the Numero Uno Priya Marathe … Immensely thankful to all those family n friends, fans n followers, acquaintances n unknowns, who expressed their feelings so generously… The warmth n the genuinity, the sorrow and the concern came across unquestionably, undoubtedly.”

He added: “Also, the countless blessings and wishes from all over reinstated our belief in humanity… God bless ya’ll… And it’s been a month today… Personal sorrow and grief can’t be put into words. The untimely, unfair, unfortunate, unexpected farewell from such a loving, positive and purest soul I know, left our hearts aching and bleeding… But she touched innumerable hearts, and how… Through work, art, love, care, kindness, behaviour, conduct, sensitivity, sensibility and most importantly, the ‘ACTIONS and VIBE’ matching all the above.”

He further warned the gods to take care of his late wife and concluded, “Thanks a ton again to all you wonderful people who have always stood by us, in thick and thin… Luv n Luck to you all. A heartfelt gratitude. Beware GODS… Not a single more mistake by U in taking care of her, loving her, will be forgiven… My ANGEL… Till we meet again.”

Priya’s death

Priya and Shantanu tied the knot in April 2012. They also worked together in the series Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji. Priya had reportedly been battling cancer for over two years and died at her residence in Mira Road at 4 am on 31 August.

Her death came as a shock to both fans and industry colleagues. Her Pavitra Rishta co-star Usha Nadkarni called her passing “unfair” and recalled how she was always cheerful on the sets. Priya’s cousin and actor Subodh Bhave revealed how bravely she fought her cancer battle and praised Shantanu for standing firmly by her side throughout her journey