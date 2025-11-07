Pranit More returns to Bigg Boss 19? Mridul Tiwari's joyful reaction has fans convinced: ‘Sher of Bigg Boss is back’

Comedian Pranit More exited Bigg Boss 19 last Weekend Ka Vaar due to health complications. While reports and Salman Khan suggested that his chances of returning to the show were grim, Bigg Boss has now teased a new promo hinting at Pranit’s re-entry into the house, leaving fans excited. Pranit More returns to Bigg Boss 19 house and fans can't stop expressing their excitement.

Pranit More back in Bigg Boss 19?

On Friday, JioHotstar took to Instagram and shared a promo of the upcoming episode. The promo showed Neelam rushing to the storeroom after Bigg Boss rang an alarm. However, Neelam was shocked and scared to see a man hiding in one of the cabinets. She went back inside the house to tell everyone, “There’s someone lying there in the storeroom.” Mridul then went inside to check who was there and was seen screaming out of joy. While Bigg Boss did not show the person’s face, Mridul’s excitement said it all for the fans.

Fans are convinced it is Pranit who has returned to the house, because this is not the first time Pranit has pulled this prank of hiding in one of the cabinets to scare the housemates. Earlier too, Pranit along with Mridul, Abhishek and Ashnoor tried to scare people by doing the same. The caption on the post read, “Sabke chehre pe hai khauf, Bigg Boss ke ghar mein kuch toh ajeeb ho raha hai! 😨”

Bigg Boss’ ex-contestant Nehal Chudasama also wrote, “Only @rj_pranit can do this 🤣❤️ not the first time!!!” One of the comments read, “Praneet bhau is back.” Another wrote, “Knock Knock, Sher of Bigg Boss is back.” Another fan added, “Episode ki TRP. Pranit is back. ab trophy door nahi (now the trophy is not very far).” Another commented, “Surprise surprise haters, the king is back.” Another comment read, “With Pranit, now the runak of the house (the life of the house) will also come back.”

About Pranit More’s stint in Bigg Boss 19 so far

At first, Pranit appeared to be a weak player who was being sabotaged by the people around him. However, he slowly picked up the pace, winning the hearts of the audience not only with his comic show, The Pranit More Show, inside the house but also with his firm and fair stands in every fight. The comedian’s friendship with Gaurav Khanna, Mridul, Abhishek Bajaj, Malti Chahar and Ashnoor Kaur is also something fans can’t get enough of. He seems to be emerging as the underdog of the house, with the potential to be a strong contender for the trophy.