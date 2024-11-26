Raghu Ram looks back at tough separation from Sugandha Garg: ‘My divorce nearly killed me’

Raghu Ram has a cordial bond with his former wife and actor Sugandha Garg. But there was a time when the divorce proceedings took a toll on him. In a new interview, Radhu admitted that the end of his first marriage nearly killed him. Also read: It is best for me and my wife to stay friends: Raghu Ram Raghu Ram got married Sugandha Garg in 2006.

Raghu looks back

Raghu, who rose to fame with MTV Roadies, opened up about his divorce when he appeared on the Untriggered with AminJaz podcast.

“I went through my divorce, which we call an uncoupling, because Kuhu and I are friends. We were friends, we got married, we f****d up the friendship. After that, I was single, I met Natalie (Natalie Di Luccio), and we clicked. The first person I told was Kuhu,” he said.

Raghu admitted that the separation was hard on him, adding, “They say what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, my divorce nearly killed me. I am stronger, and now, I have more clarity about relationships, and what a man can do in a relationship than ever before. I was married to Kuhu, who is from Rajasthan. She’s dusky, she’s beautiful, she’s an actor. She acts, she sings, she writes. I’m now married to Natalie Di Luccio. She’s from Toronto, she’s of Italian descent. Their personalities are very different. I guess I have a type, but it’s nothing to do with physical appearance.”

During the conversation, Raghu revealed that his current wife’s family held an intervention before their marriage because of the image that he had on MTV Roadies. They even labelled him as the "most abusive guy in India”.

In the reality show, Raghu was often seen getting angry and using abusive language. He shared that he would project anger on TV as a defence mechanism.

About Raghu’s personal life

Raghu and Sugandha got married in 2006 and announced their separation in 2016. Their divorce came through in 2018. They are still friends. It is believed that Raghu and Natalie began dating in 2016. After a year and a half of dating, he proposed during a romantic getaway in South Africa. In December 2018, they got married to each other according to in Goa. Raghu and Natalie welcomed their first child in 2020, a son named Rhythm. He said in the interview that he has changed greatly since then, and avoids overusing social media.