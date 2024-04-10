 Raghu Ram reveals his marriage, mental health suffered because of Roadies: ‘Not one day have I regretted walking away’ - Hindustan Times
Raghu Ram reveals his marriage, mental health suffered because of Roadies: ‘Not one day have I regretted walking away’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 10, 2024 04:52 PM IST

Raghu Ram said he was "fed up" with the show and walked away. He also added that after he and his brother Rajiv exited it, the ‘show was over’.

Raghu Ram, a former judge and executive producer of Roadies, has opened up on why he left the MTV show. Speaking with India Today, Raghu also shared that the show affected his married life. He also said that when he and his brother Rajiv Lakshman exited MTV Roadies, it jumped the shark. (Also Read | Rannvijay Singha shares throwback pics from final day of Roadies 1: ‘Hrithik Roshan gave us the keys to our Karizmas’)

Raghu Ram spoke about MTV Roadies.
Raghu on how show impacted his marriage, health

Raghu said, "Personally, my life was going through a lot of upheaval because of Roadies and because of the surrounding craze. My marriage was suffering. Ultimately, I got divorced. My mental health, my physical health and everything else was just crazy. I needed to take a step away. So I stopped, and I'm glad I did. Not one day have I regretted walking away."

Raghu talks about disagreement with MTV

Raghu said he was "done, fed up" with the show and walked away at the peak of it. He said that MTV wanted to make the show a certain way, which he did not agree with. He added that the channel wanted a "certain populist kind of angle to it".

Raghu on if he will return to Roadies

Talking about his return to the show, Raghu said, "No, not going to happen. We were asked, but no, I don't want to. I haven't seen Roadies ever since I left. It is not 'that' Roadies now. It is a completely different show with the name Roadies on it. The format can be compared more to the voice than to the previous Roadies. When Rajiv and I walked away that day, that show was over. That particular format was over."

About Roadies

MTV Roadies, a youth-based reality show, was launched on August 15, 2003, and aired on MTV India. Raghu and Rajiv produced and anchored the show for MTV. They left the show in 2014. The show was hosted by Cyrus Sahukar, Rannvijay, Bani J, and Sonu Sood.

News / Entertainment / TV / Raghu Ram reveals his marriage, mental health suffered because of Roadies: 'Not one day have I regretted walking away'
