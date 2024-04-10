Raghu Ram reveals his marriage, mental health suffered because of Roadies: ‘Not one day have I regretted walking away’

Raghu on how show impacted his marriage, health

Raghu said, "Personally, my life was going through a lot of upheaval because of Roadies and because of the surrounding craze. My marriage was suffering. Ultimately, I got divorced. My mental health, my physical health and everything else was just crazy. I needed to take a step away. So I stopped, and I'm glad I did. Not one day have I regretted walking away."

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Raghu talks about disagreement with MTV

Raghu said he was "done, fed up" with the show and walked away at the peak of it. He said that MTV wanted to make the show a certain way, which he did not agree with. He added that the channel wanted a "certain populist kind of angle to it".

Raghu on if he will return to Roadies

Talking about his return to the show, Raghu said, "No, not going to happen. We were asked, but no, I don't want to. I haven't seen Roadies ever since I left. It is not 'that' Roadies now. It is a completely different show with the name Roadies on it. The format can be compared more to the voice than to the previous Roadies. When Rajiv and I walked away that day, that show was over. That particular format was over."

About Roadies

MTV Roadies, a youth-based reality show, was launched on August 15, 2003, and aired on MTV India. Raghu and Rajiv produced and anchored the show for MTV. They left the show in 2014. The show was hosted by Cyrus Sahukar, Rannvijay, Bani J, and Sonu Sood.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place