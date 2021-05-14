Home / Entertainment / Tv / Raghu Ram wishes ex-wife Sugandha Garg on birthday, asks if son Rhythm can call her 'aunty'
Sugandha Garg and Raghu Ram divorced in 2018.(Twitter)
Sugandha Garg and Raghu Ram divorced in 2018.(Twitter)
tv

Raghu Ram wishes ex-wife Sugandha Garg on birthday, asks if son Rhythm can call her 'aunty'

  • Raghu Ram on Thursday took to social media to wish his ex-wife Sugandha Garg a happy birthday. He joking asked if his son Rhythm can address her as 'aunty' now.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 14, 2021 08:51 AM IST

Television personality Raghu Ram on Thursday wished his ex-wife Sugandha Garg on her birthday. He took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of Sugandha holding his baby, Rhythm.

Raghu and his wife, Natalie Di Luccio, welcomed the baby boy in 2020. Raghu in his birthday post joked if Rhythm can call Sugandha 'aunty'. "Happy birthday to this mad monkey. Rhythm wants to know if at least now he can call you aunty," he wrote.

A screenshot of Raghu Ram's post.
A screenshot of Raghu Ram's post.


Raghu and Sugandha, who were married for over a decade, share a cordial relationship. He had said in a 2018 interview that Sugandha was the first to know when he began dating Natalie. "Sugandha was the first one to know about Natalie from me. She said that if she had to pick a girl for me it would be her. They've had many conversations behind my back. I am sure Sugandha has given some advice on the dos and don'ts with me. She also told me about the mistakes I should avoid making this time," he had told Mumbai Mirror.

Also read: Raghu Ram gives wife Natalie Di Luccio a haircut, jokes she ‘doesn’t realise the monster she’s created’

Sugandha had celebrated Rhythm's birth with an Instagram post in which she described the baby's parents as 'warriors'. She had written, "A photo to commemorate the passing of time..Welcome Rhythm...You’ve been born to warriors." Sugandha also gave Raghu and Natalie some parenting advice – to take it easy. She wrote, “P.S:Please fly easy on advice and boxes of cool, progressive and modern.There is a brand new baby asking you to be relaxed and vulnerable..if you don’t then you know what’s gonna happen...the rhythms’ gonna get you.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
raghu ram sugandha garg natalie di luccio + 1 more

Related Stories

Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa in December 2018.
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa in December 2018.
tv

Raghu Ram wishes Natalie Di Luccio a happy anniversary with sweet post, calls her ‘breath-takingly, achingly beautiful’

Hindustan Times, New Delhi | By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON DEC 12, 2020 05:21 PM IST
Raghu Ram took to Instagram to wish his wife Natalie Di Luccio on their anniversary. Sharing photos from their wedding, he wrote that he never imagined that someone could look so ‘breath-takingly, achingly beautiful’.
READ FULL STORY
Raghu Ram with the late Sameer Sharma.
Raghu Ram with the late Sameer Sharma.
tv

Raghu Ram pens emotional note for ‘sweet, troubled friend’ Sameer Sharma: ‘I wish I could have been there for you too’

Hindustan Times, New Delh | By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON AUG 09, 2020 10:01 AM IST
Raghu Ram paid tribute to his friend, Sameer Sharma, in a heartfelt note shared on social media. Sameer was found dead on Wednesday night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.