Raghu Ram wishes Natalie Di Luccio a happy anniversary with sweet post, calls her ‘breath-takingly, achingly beautiful’

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 17:21 IST

Television host, producer and actor Raghu Ram is celebrating his second wedding anniversary with Natalie Di Luccio. To mark the special occasion, he penned a romantic note for her, in which he called her ‘breath-takingly, achingly beautiful’. He also shared pictures of their beach wedding.

“Day 2 of the celebrations, Day 1 of the wedding. @nataliediluccio I know you never imagined yourself looking like this on your wedding day. And I never imagined someone could look so breath-takingly, achingly beautiful! I kept sneaking glances at you to convince myself this was really happening! Big hug to all my friends who were there, absolutely covering us with love! What a day!,” he wrote.

Raghu and Natalie began dating in 2016 and after a year-and-a-half of being in a relationship, he popped the question during a romantic getaway in South Africa. They got married according to south Indian rituals in Goa in December 2018.

In January this year, Raghu and Natalie welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Rhythm. The couple consciously chose a universal name that was beyond nationality or religion.

Raghu talked about the new addition to the family in an interview with Hindustan Times earlier this year, “Bringing life into this world is such a beautiful and awe-inspiring thing. It is exhausting as well as electrifying, an experience I never thought I’ll have and that brought us much closer,” he said.

Raghu has been sharing pictures of his baby boy on Instagram. In a post dated October 17, he made a sweet confession. Sharing an adorable photo of the two of them, he wrote, “Wanna know a secret, little one? You won’t think it’s creepy? Promise?? Ok... After I’ve played with you and you’ve been fed and we’ve lulled you to sleep, I look at your pictures and smile to myself. I love you so much... Shhhh... Sleep in comfort, my angel. Can’t wait to see you again.”

Raghu was last seen as the host of the Amazon Prime Video reality show Skulls and Roses, alongside his twin brother Rajiv Lakshman. The two were also the creators of the show.

