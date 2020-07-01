Raghu Ram, Natalie Di Luccio fly to Canada with son Rhythm amid Covid-19 pandemic

tv

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 19:12 IST

Television host, producer and actor Raghu Ram took off to Canada with his wife Natalie Di Luccio and their five-month-old son Rhythm, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. After a ‘tough journey’, the three of them are now quarantining at Natalie’s family home in Toronto for two weeks, as a precautionary measure.

Natalie, who turned a year older on Tuesday, celebrated her birthday on the flight. Sharing a selfie with Rhythm on Instagram, she wrote, “Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes today! @instaraghu, Rhythm and I celebrated it up in the air:). You can’t tell by my mask but I’m smiling. Hello Canada!!!!!!”

Sharing a picture with Raghu and Rhythm taken at her family home, Natalie wrote, “We reached!! What a tough journey but man, we made it. So relieved. Quarantine now for 14 days. Poor mom has to look at rhythm from the driveway for now. Soon you’ll be able to hold your grandson mommy:). Rhythm is so eager to play with Nika (our dog). I have a feeling they are going to become best of friends. #quarantinelife.”

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput’s last co-star Sanjana Sanghi hints at quitting Bollywood in cryptic post: ‘Milte hain? Ya shayad, nahi’

Last month, Raghu gave Natalie a haircut at home. He shared a picture and joked that she has created a ‘monster’. “My war on hair has begun! VENGEANCE WILL BE MIIIIIINE!!!,” he quipped in his caption.

Raghu and Natalie have been spending quality time with their son, Rhythm, who was born in January this year. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, he had said that he was super-excited about welcoming their little one. “Bringing life into this world is such a beautiful and awe-inspiring thing. It is exhausting as well as electrifying, an experience I never thought I’ll have and that brought us much closer,” he had said.

Raghu was last seen as the host of the Amazon Prime Video reality show Skulls and Roses, alongside his twin brother Rajiv Lakshman. The two were also the creators of the show.

Follow @htshowbiz for more