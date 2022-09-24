Rahul Dev says he did Bigg Boss 10 as he had no work: ‘Itna kaam karne ke baad bhi…’

In a recent interview, Rahul Dev opened up about going through ups and downs in his career. He said that despite working in films for so many years, he had to participate in the reality show Bigg Boss 10 because of lack of work opportunities. He added that he was away for four-and-a-half years, which is a ‘long time’. He also spoke about starting a fitness brand, among other ventures. Also read: Rahul Dev breaks down as he recalls raising son alone after wife Rina Dev's death

The actor’s wife Rina Dev died in 2009 after a battle with cancer. They were together for almost 18 years, and were married for 11 of these. Rahul had taken a break from films to raise their son. He recently said that he had to face several challenges to make his way back into the industry, after his son went abroad to study.

“I started fitness brand, it did not work out for me. It was my second venture; I went out to do six. After my son went to England to study, I decided now I can go back to Mumbai and work on (my) acting career. Aur phir aap sochiye, itna kaam karne ke baad bhi Bigg Boss (Despite having done so much work, I had to do Bigg Boss). I was a participant in Bigg Boss 10 because there was just no work for me. I won’t blame anyone for it, because in our line, markets change pretty fast. And four-and-a-half years is a long time,” Rahul told Connect FM Canada.

Rahul and model-actor Mugdha Godse have been dating for over eight years. The actor also spoke about his struggles with parenting. Rahul said in the same interview, "Parenting is not easy at all. Women have a big hand in raising children, the way they understand children, probably because it comes out of them. The kind of patience they have for children, I tried a lot, but there were times when I would lose my cool, my frame of mind. I had to try to be both mom and dad. When I would go to parent-teacher meetings at school, I would see mostly mothers. Rarely I would meet one guy but his wife would be there. At that time, I would feel a sense of deep insecurity. I would feel where are the men."

Rahul has worked in films like Champion, Omkara, Arsangam, Torbaaz, and Raat Baaki Hai, among others. He was also seen on the TV show Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev. Rahul will now feature in the Kannada film Kabzaa alongside Kiccha Sudeep. It is written and directed by R Chandru, and also stars Upendra and Shriya Saran.

