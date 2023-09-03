Rahul Mahajan says he is in therapy after divorce from Natalya Ilina: ‘I’m not in touch with her’

Television personality and late politician Pramod Mahajan's son Rahul Mahajan opened up about his divorce from his third wife Natalya Ilina and revealed that he is seeking help from therapists. He clarified rumours about him parting ways because he wanted a child to Times Of India. He also said that he has not paid alimony to Natalya and even his previous wives as their divorces were based on mutual agreements. Also read: Rahul Mahajan reacts to reports of divorce from third wife Natalya Ilina Rahul Mahajan and Natalya Ilina kept their wedding a secret for a long time.

Rahul Mahajan on divorce from Natalya Ilina

Rahul Mahajan said in the interview, “I have therapists who are helping me deal with my feelings. There’s too much stigma around seeking help through therapy in India, but I see no shame in doing that.” “It is like a big earthquake took place in my life. The tremors are still somewhere there. There is a lot of trauma, but life goes on. You’ve no choice but to be strong. I still have love and respect for her. The love never dies. I’m not in touch with her and I don’t even know where she is. But love doesn’t go away just like that,” he added.

Rahul also said he is scared to meet someone and fall in love as he is emotionally unavailable for the moment. He also called himself unfit and said he needed healing.

Rahul Mahajan on rumours of him wanting a child

Reports had previously claimed that Rahul and Natalya ended their marriage as he wanted a child. Clarifying the speculations, Rahul also said, “I did not want baby ever in this relationship, we never tried. Only Dimpy and I tried having a baby and we had a miscarriage. Natalya and I did not have plans for a baby and neither did I ever desire it. I am 48, I don't want a baby now.” He added, “I have never paid a single rupee as an alimony in any of my divorces. All of my divorces have been by mutual agreement.”

During the conversation, Rahul also refused to comment on the reason behind their separation. He also asserted that there is no hate for Natalya.

Rahul and Natalya got married in 2018. While Rahul was 43 when tied the knot, Natalya who is Russian, was 25. Previously, Rahul was married to Dimpy Ganguly (2010-2015) and Shweta Singh (2006-2008), both of whom had accused him of domestic violence.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail