Rahul Vaidya shares photo with wife Disha Parmar, says 'first picture as Mr & Mrs'. See here

Singer Rahul Vaidya on Friday shared pictures with his newly-wedded wife and television actor Disha Parmar. Taking to Instagram, Rahul dropped a series of photos from their wedding reception.

In the pictures, Disha Parmar is seen in a lilac sequinned saree gown paired with a net embroidered sleeveless blouse and embroidered detachable belt. She opted for a fusion and wore sneakers. Rahul can be seen in a black and silver tuxedo. Captioning the post, he wrote, "First picture as Mr & Mrs! What a night! Outfit - @_umangmehta."





Reacting to the post, actors Arjun Bijlani dropped heart emojis and Roshmi Banik shared a bunch of emojis. Fans also showered their love on the newly weds. A fan wrote, "You both together beutiful." Another fan said, "God bless you both Mr. And Mrs." A third commented, "DisHul SLAYING TOGETHER." "Fire you both," said another fan.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar tied the knot on July 16 at a Mumbai hotel in the presence of close friends and family members. On the special occasion, Rahul sported off-white silk and gold zardozi sherwani by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, while Disha chose to wear red ghagra from the Dancing Peacock range of the ace designer duo.

They had announced their wedding date earlier this month with a joint statement. "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness," they had said.

Rahul and Disha’s wedding was followed by a reception. It was attended by many of their friends including Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Rakhi Sawant and Vikas Gupta, among others.

He had proposed to Disha during his stint in Bigg Boss 14 last year. On national TV, Rahul went down on his knees, took out a ring, turned to the camera and asked Disha to marry him. He even wore a T-shirt that had 'Marry Me?' written on it, and since then fans started calling Disha and Rahul as Dishul.

The couple was supposed to get married soon after Bigg Boss ended in February but their plans were pushed due to the second wave of the pandemic.

Currently, Rahul is seen as a contestant on the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. It is being hosted by Rohit Shetty.