Rajpal Yadav says he has no regrets about turning down Jethalal’s role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Rajpal Yadav opened up about turning down the role of Jethalal in the long-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. On being asked if he had any regrets about not taking up the show, he said that he had none.

Dilip Joshi plays Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which will complete 13 years on television next week. The show, which revolves around the lives of the residents of the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society in Mumbai, premiered on Sony SAB in 2008.

Speaking to radio host Siddharth Kannan about whether he had any regrets about not doing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Rajpal Yadav said, “Nahi, nahi. Jethalal ka character ki pehchaan ek achche adakaar, ek achche kalakaar ke haathon hui aur main har kirdaar ko kisi kalakaar ka kirdaar maanta hoon (No, no. The character of Jethalal is identified with a very fine actor, and I believe that an artist makes a character).”

“Humlog ek manoranjan ki market mein hai toh main kisi kalakaar ke kirdaar mein apne kirdaar ko fit nahi karna chahta (We are in the business of entertainment and I don’t want to do a character which another actor has already done),” he said. “Toh mujhe aisa lagta hai ki jo bhi kirdaar bane, jo Rajpal ke liye bane, unko karne ka saubhagya mile, lekin kisi doosre kalakaar ke rachaye basaye kirdaar ko kabhi nibhaane ka mauka nahi mile (I hope that I get the good fortune to do the roles written for me but I don’t want the opportunity to play a character that another actor has already established),” he added.

Rajpal is known for his comic roles in films such as Chup Chup Ke, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. He will be seen next in Hungama 2.