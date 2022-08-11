Raju Srivastava’s condition has 'neither improved nor worsened' as he remains in ICU, daughter shares health update

Comedian Raju Srivastava continues to remain in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of AIIMS after suffering from a heart attack. His daughter Antara Srivastava shared a health update and said that there’s no sign of improvement in his health. Raju had a heart attack while he was working out in a gym. (Also read: Raju Srivastava hospitalised after suffering heart attack)

On Wednesday, comedian Sunil Pal updated fans on social media, “Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack. He was admitted to AIIMS but now he is much better. With all your prayers and God's blessings, he is doing well. He is out of danger.” Besides this, Raju’s team also shared that he has gained consciousness.

Now, Raju’s daughter Antara told ETimes that he is still being treated by the doctors in the ICU. “His condition has neither improved nor worsened. The entire medical team is doing their best. We are praying and hoping he will be fine soon. My mother is with him right now inside the ICU.”

“My father has been travelling regularly to Delhi and other places across the country for work. He makes it a point to exercise in the gym every day and never misses his workout. He was perfectly fine and has had no heart ailments, so this is very shocking,” Antara added.

Raju became popular after appearing on the show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, where he finished as the second runner-up. Later, he also participated in Bigg Boss 3. Raju was also a part of the comedy show Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala as a contestant. He along with his wife participated in Nach Baliye season 6. Apart from reality shows, Raju has appeared in numerous films such as Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa, Bombay to Goa and Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon among others.

