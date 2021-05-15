Rakhi Sawant admits to developing ‘attachment’ to Abhinav Shukla during fake ‘affair’ on Bigg Boss 14

Rakhi Sawant, who grabbed eyeballs with her advances at Abhinav Shukla on Bigg Boss 14, admitted to developing an ‘attachment’ to him. His wife, Rubina Dilaik, was also a part of the popular reality show.

In a new interview, Rakhi said that Abhinav was seen as ‘boring’ and she took it upon herself to give him an image makeover. She said that she told Rubina that she would fake a romantic angle with him to provide the viewers some entertainment.

“Main toh sirf entertain kar rahi thi aur haan, unke husband ke saath main jhootha affair chala rahi thi. But kahin-kahin pe, main jhooth nahi bolungi, he was such a nice person, ki thoda sa ek attachment insaan ko ho jaata hai. Jaanwar ke saath ho jaata hai toh woh toh ek jeeta-jaagta insaan hai (I started a fake affair with Rubina’s husband for entertainment. But I won’t lie, somewhere I got a little attached because he was such a nice person. One gets attached even to animals and this was a human being),” she told radio host Siddharth Kannan.

“He was a nice person, apne biwi ka bohot care karta tha. Har cheez mein perfect tha (he cared for his wife a lot. He was perfect in every way),” she added.

Also see: Step inside Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee’s white and pink ‘Instagrammable’ bedroom. Watch video

Rakhi’s advances towards Abhinav drew a lot of criticism, especially when she wrote his name all over her body and pulled at the drawstring of his shorts. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, he had said that he was alright with her act as long as it was ‘entertaining’ but maintained that he did not encourage her behaviour.

When Rakhi tugged at the drawstring of Abhinav’s shorts, he felt that a line had been crossed. “That was the time I was like, from now on, if things are not checked, they will go in a bad way. Also, she was non-stop saying things in the house. Wherever we were, she would come and start saying things. I am not designed to listen to too much and that too, 24/7. So I knew that things were going to go haywire,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON