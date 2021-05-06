Rakhi Sawant to sing bhajans on Instagram live, says 'I cry for everyone daily, I pray for everyone'

As the country faces a brutal second wave of coronavirus pandemic, Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant has said that she "cries for everyone daily" and also prays for all Indians.

Rakhi said in a new video, "He mere pyare doston, mere desh ke vasiyon! Mere desh ki janta, mere parameshwar ke bacchon! Pyaare bacchon! Parameshwar aapse bahut pyaar karta hai. Aap sablog bahut acche ho. Mai roz roti hu sabke liye, roz roti hun, pray karti hun. Ye dekho (My dear friends, citizens of my country, children of the Almighty! You are all very good people. I cry for everyone, daily, and pray for everyone. Look at this)." Rakhi then moves the camera to where she has her scriptures placed on a table.

Rakhi then informed fans that she will go live on Instagram on Saturday, May 8 to sing hymns and pray for everyone. She said, "I will be live on Instagram on Saturday at 7pm. I will pray for all the citizens of my country, all the Covid-19 patients, everyone outside India as well. I will sing hymns of the Almighty. Will you guys join me? Please listen to me, my God is true and he will make Covid-19 run away from your houses. I pray with a true and honest heart, he blesses me and listens to me."

She posted the video on Instagram and wrote, "Saturday 7 o’clock I will come on Instagram live." Bigg Boss 14 runner up Rahul Vaidya commented, "Prabhu." and dropped heart emojis.

Reminding that she will be live on Instagram this Saturday she said, "He loves me a lot, he listens to me. I will pray for you all. Saturday, 7pm."

After her Bigg Boss 14 stint, Rakhi has shot for a web series and is yet to be seen in any other project. However, she is often spotted in Mumbai by the paparazzi. She had claimed earlier this week that she will not be infected with coronavirus. "I will not contract corona. I can never get it because I have Jesus' holy blood in my body. That's why me and my family will not contract Covid-19," she said.

