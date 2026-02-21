Ram Kapoor admits he was an ‘absent father’ for nearly 10 years: Gautami took over the children…

Actor Ram Kapoor has admitted that the soaring demands of his career once came at a personal cost, confessing that he was an “absent father” for nearly a decade, to the point where his own children barely knew him growing up. Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor fell in love on the sets of their show, Ghar Ek Mandir, which aired from 2000 to 2002.

Reflecting on those years, the actor didn’t hold back in crediting his wife, Gautami Kapoor, for holding the fort at home.

Ram on being an absent father Ram spoke about his personal life when he joined his wife and actor Gautami Kapoor for an episode of Love Unscripted season 2 on YouTube. They share two kids together.

During the episode, Gautami revealed that they were not actively planning to have a baby when they had their eldest daughter, Sia. Talking about Gautami, Ram said, “Everything new scares her. But I was thrilled." To this, Gautami added, “I was like, ‘Are we going to have a baby? What are we going to do?’ He was like, ‘You leave it to me.’ I was like, ‘What do I leave to you?’"

Further elaborating, Gautami recalled that she conceived Sia at a time when Ram’s career was witnessing a major upswing. She shared that he was largely occupied with work then, sharing, “Ram wasn’t there. When I was pregnant with Sia, Ram had his biggest career surge. It felt like (goddess) Lakshmi had arrived. My pregnancy announcement changed Ram’s fate forever.”

Here, Ram revealed it was during this time that he got Kasamh Se, which went on to become a huge hit. He admitted that he never had to look back on television after that, adding that Sia brought him all his luck.

In the middle of the chat, Ram admitted that his children didn’t know him for at least 10 years after they were born. He said, “The reason I am who I am is solely because of her. She took over the children and the house so amazingly that I didn’t have to worry about it for a single day. That’s why I could focus on my career for 15 long years and become what I have become. She is Mother India. She literally needs nobody. She does it all and won’t allow anyone to come close. Any successful man is successful because he has a very strong woman who has allowed him to be successful. Otherwise, it’s impossible. I never had to worry about my child. That’s why I was absent. My children didn’t really know me for 10 years.”

About Ram and Gautami Ram and Gautami fell in love on the sets of their show, Ghar Ek Mandir, which aired from 2000 to 2002. They got married on Valentine’s Day (February 14) in 2003 and have two children - daughter Sia and son Aks. They have also starred together in films like Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year and Saket Chaudhary’s Shaadi Ke Side Effects.

On the work front, Gautami was most recently seen in film De De Pyaar De 2 and web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Meanwhile Ram was seen in the role of a lawyer in Jolly LLB 3. He was also seen in the web show, Mistry.